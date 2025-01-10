To The Members of

V.S.T. Tillers Tractors Limited

Report on the Audit of Standalone Financial

Statements

OPINION

1. We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of M/s. V.S.T. Tillers Tractors Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the standalone balance sheet as at March 31, 2024, the standalone statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), the standalone statement of changes in equity and the standalone statement of cash flows for the year ended March 31, 2024, and notes to the standalone financial statements, and a summary of the material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

2. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024 give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India including Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act, of the state of affairs (financial position) of the Company as at March 31,2024, and its profit (financial performance including other comprehensive income), its changes in equity, and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

BASIS FOR OPINION

3. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India(ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

KEY AUDIT MATTERS

4. Key Audit Matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements for the year. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matter described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matters How the matter was addressed in our Audit Appropriateness of capitalisation of costs as per Ind AS 16 Property, Plant and Equipment(PPE): Our audit procedures to assess appropriate capitalization of such expenditure includes, but were not limitedtothefollowing: The Company has incurred total cost Rs. 1,528.17 lakhs on property, plant and equipment (PPE - representing cost incurred for development of Engines and acquisition of plant & machinery, and other capital equipment) as part of business expansion and product development. • Assessed the design and implementation and tested the operating effectiveness of key controls surrounding the capitalization of costs. This cost needs to be capitalised and depreciated once the assets are ready for use as intended by the management and certainty about the future economic cash flows. Inappropriate timing of capitalisation of the cost and/or inappropriate classification of categories of items of PPE could result in material misstatement of PPE with a consequent impact on depreciation charged. • Reviewed managements capitalization policy, including application of the aforesaid policy, to assess consistency with the requirements set out by Ind AS 16, Property, Plant and Equipment. Owing to the above factors, we have identified this as a key audit matter for current year audit due to the significance of the capital expenditure incurred during the year. • Compared the additions with the budgets and the orders given to the vendors. • Tested the additions on a sample basis for their nature and purpose to ensure that the capitalization is as per companys accounting policy. • Assessed the appropriateness and adequacy of the related disclosures in the financial statements in accordance with the applicable Indian accounting standards.

INFORMATION OTHER THAN THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND AUDITORS REPORT THEREON

5. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys Annual Report but does not include the standalone financial statements and auditors report thereon. The Companys Annual Report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements, or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the Companys Annual Report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance.

RESPONSIBILITIES OF MANAGEMENT AND THOSE CHARGED WITH GOVERNANCE FOR THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

6. The accompanying standalone financial statements have been approved by the Companys Board of Directors. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financia performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

7. In preparing the standalone financial statements, the Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

8. The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THE AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

9. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

10. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professiona skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

(i) Identify and assess the risks of materia misstatement of the standalone financia statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a materia misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of interna control.

(ii) Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

(ill) Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

(iv) Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

(v) Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

11. Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

12. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

13. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

14. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS

15. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors/managers during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) which are required to be commented upon by us.

16. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Centra Government of India in terms of sub section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in "Appendix - A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

17. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books, except for the matters stated in paragraph 17(h)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended).

c) The standalone balance Sheet, the standalone statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), the standalone statement of changes in equity and the standalone statement of cash flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financia statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.

e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the board of directors, none of the directors are disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as directors in terms of section 164(2) of the Act.

f) The modification relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in paragraph 17(b) above on reporting under section 143(3)(b) of the Act and paragraph 17(h)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 as amended.

g) With respect to the adequacy of the interna financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Appendix - B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements - (Refer Note 44 to the standalone financial statements).

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

ill. The amount required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund has been transferred by the Company during the year ended March 31, 2024.

iv. a. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or securities premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any persons or entities, including foreign entities (the Intermediaries), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (the Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities (the Funding Parties), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c. Based on such audit procedures performed as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the management representations under sub-clauses (a) and (b) above contain any material misstatement.

v. The dividend paid by the Company is in accordance with provisions of Section 123 of Companies Act, 2013.

vi. The Books of account of the Company are being maintained using an accounting software that has audit trial feature. Based on our examination which includes test checks, barring the instances described below, the audit trail feature has operated throughout the year with respect to all the transactions that are recorded using the software.

Audit trail feature is not there for logging the changes done by the users having privileged access, at the application level for certain tables that relate to the significant financial processes, and the changes done at the data base level. Further, where audit trail was enabled, we didnt come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

For K.S. Rao & Co., Chartered Accountants ICAI Firm Registration No: 003109S Hitesh Kumar P Partner Place: Bengaluru Membership No.: 233734 Date: May 09, 2024 UDIN: 24233734BKDGKX7244

Appendix-A

The Appendix referred to in Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024, we report that:

(i) In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment, Right-of-use assets and Intangible Assets

(a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment (PPE) including right- of-use asset.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showingfull particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Company has a program of physical verification of Property, Plant and Equipment and right-of-use assets over a period of three years, which in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to size of the Company and nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program certain Property, Plant and Equipment and right-of-use assets were due for verification during the year and were physically verified by the Management during the year. According to the information and explanation given to us, no materia discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) The title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee, and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the standalone financial statements are held in the name of the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The management has conducted physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals duringtheyearand material discrepancies noted have been properly dealt in the books of account.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us, and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the company has been sanctioned working capital limit in excess of five crores rupees, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets.

In our opinion and based on the information and explanation provided to us, thereare no significant variances in the monthly information filed with the bankers related to current assets and liabilities of the company.

(Hi) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured, to any company, firm, limited liability partnership or any other party. Accordingly, clauses from 3(iii)(a),and 3(iii) (c) to (Hi) (f) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, and based on the audit procedures performed by us, in our opinion the investments made during the year, are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of Companies Act 2013 in respect of loans, making investments and providing guarantee and security as applicable.

(v) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted deposits and does not have any unclaimed deposits within the meaning of Section 73 to 76 of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 (as amended). Accordingly, the provisions of the clause 3 (v) of the Order are not applicable.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Act, in respect of the Companys manufacturing activities, and are of the opinion that prima facie, the specified accounts and records have been made and maintained. Elowever, we have not conducted a detailed examination of the same.

(vii) a) According to the information and explanations given to us and according to the records as produced and examined by us, in our opinion, the Company is regular in depositing with appropriate authorities the undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, goods and service tax, customs duty, cess and other material statutory dues, as applicable, and there are no arrears of outstanding statutory dues as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months form the date they became payable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no dues in respect of income tax, sales tax, service tax, value added tax, goods and service tax, customs duty, excise duty, cess which have not been deposited on account of dispute except for the below:

Name of the Statute Nature of Dues Forum where Dispute is pending Period for which the amount relates Amount involved (? in lakhs) The Income Tax Act, 1961 Disallowance of expenditure incurred in connection with earning exempted income. Income Tax Appellate Tribuna 2010-11 3.41 The Income Tax Act, 1961 Disallowance of Marketing Expenses. Income Tax Appellate Tribuna 2011-12 344.94 The Income Tax Act, 1961 Disallowance of expenditure incurred in connection with earning exempted income. Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) 2011-12 196.68 The Income Tax Act, 1961 Disallowance of expenditure incurred in connection with earning exempted income. Income Tax Appellate Tribuna 2012-13 4.05 The Income Tax Act, 1961 Disallowance of expenditure incurred in connection with earning exempted income. Income Tax Appellate Tribuna 2013-14 16.45 The Income Tax Act, 1961 Disallowance of Advance written off and 80G disallowance. Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) 2016-17 75.32 The Income Tax Act, 1961 Disallowance u/s 14A. Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) 2019-20 30.40 The Customs Act, 1962 Disallowance of Concessiona Custom Duty availed under Customs Notification No.12/2012 for Reaper Combinder. Appellate Tribuna 2014-2017 25.68 Indirect Tax Matters Mismatch of sales as per GSTR1 and 3B, mismatch of Input Tax Credit as per GSTR2A and 3B, Mismatch with e-way bills and non-submission of details for Expenses. GST Appellate Authority 2017-2021 11,481.09

(viii) There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

(ix) (a) According to the information and explanations provided to us and based on examination of the standalone financial statements, the Company is not having any loans except for working capita loan from Banks. Further, there are no defaults in the repayment of the working capital loan.

(b) According to the information and explanations provided to us, the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financia institution or other lender;

(c) According to the information and explanations provided to us and based on examination of the standalone financial statements, the Company is not having any borrowings. Accordingly, reporting under this clause is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations providedtousand based on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements, the Company has not raised any funds on short-term basis, prima facie. Accordingly, reporting under this clause is not applicable.

(e) According to the information and explanation provided to us and based on the examination of the standalone financial statements, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its Joint venture as defined under the Act.

(f) According to the information and explanation provided to us and based on the examination of the standalone financial statements, the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its Joint venture as defined under the Act.

(x) (a) According to the information and explanations given by the management, the Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer or debt instruments or term loans and hence the reporting under clause 3 (x) (a) is not applicable.

(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xi) (a) Based upon the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting the true and fair view of the standalone financial statements and according to the information and explanations given by the management, we report that no fraud by the Company or no fraud on the Company by the officers and employees of the Company has been noticed or reported during the period.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report.

(c) According to the information and explanations given by the management the Company has not recieved any whistle blower complaints during the year (and upto the date of this report). Accordingly, reporting under this clause is not applicable.

(xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi company. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(xii) of the order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given by the management, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the notes to the financia statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the books of account

(a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him as referred to in section 192 of companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvi) (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Flence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016 and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance thatall liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) in respect of other than ongoing projects. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable for the year

(b) The unspent CSR amount in respect of ongoing project has been transferred to the separate bank account within 30 days from the end of the financial year.

(xxi) The reporting under clause 3(xxi) is not applicable in respect of audit of the standalone financia statements of the Company. Accordingly, no comment has been included in respect of said clause under this report.

For K.S. Rao & Co., Chartered Accountants ICAI Firm Registration No: 003109S Hitesh Kumar P Partner Place: Bengaluru Membership No.: 233734 Date: May 09, 2024 UDIN: 24233734BKDGKX7244

Appendix - B

INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT ON THE INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS UNDER CLAUSE (I) OF SUBSECTION 3 OF SECTION 143 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013 ("THE ACT")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements of M/s. V.S.T. Tillers Tractors Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

OPINION

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31,2024, based on the internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

RESPONSIBILITIES OF MANAGEMENT AND THOSE CHARGED WITH GOVERNANCE FOR INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to the standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the ICAI and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethica requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate interna financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financia controls with reference to the standalone financia statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements includes obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a materia weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financia statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements.

MEANING OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS.

A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financia reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financia controls with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that,

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

INHERENT LIMITATIONS OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS.

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financia controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error

or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.