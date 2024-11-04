|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|4 Nov 2024
|24 Oct 2024
|V.S.T.TILLERS TRACTORS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Results Results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|3 Aug 2024
|V.S.T.TILLERS TRACTORS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of Board Meeting Un-audited financial results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024) Reply to the query from Stock Exchange (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 May 2024
|29 Apr 2024
|Final Dividend & Audited Results V.S.T.TILLERS TRACTORS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve considering and approval of audited financial results and recommendation of Dividend for the year ended March 31, 2024 Recommendation of Dividend (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|1 Feb 2024
|25 Jan 2024
|V.S.T.TILLERS TRACTORS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board meeting intimation Results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/02/2024)
