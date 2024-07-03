iifl-logo-icon 1
Urja Global Ltd Share Price

16.58
(-3.83%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:04 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open17.2
  • Day's High17.24
  • 52 Wk High41.65
  • Prev. Close17.24
  • Day's Low16.5
  • 52 Wk Low 15.35
  • Turnover (lac)141.54
  • P/E432.75
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value2.76
  • EPS0.04
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)871.2
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Urja Global Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Automobile

Open

17.2

Prev. Close

17.24

Turnover(Lac.)

141.54

Day's High

17.24

Day's Low

16.5

52 Week's High

41.65

52 Week's Low

15.35

Book Value

2.76

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

871.2

P/E

432.75

EPS

0.04

Divi. Yield

0

Urja Global Ltd Corporate Action

30 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

16 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

30 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Jul, 2024

Urja Global Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Urja Global Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:30 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 19.43%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 19.43%

Non-Promoter- 0.12%

Institutions: 0.11%

Non-Institutions: 80.45%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Urja Global Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

53.39

53.39

53.39

51.97

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

91.62

89.84

88.5

82.37

Net Worth

145.01

143.23

141.89

134.34

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

128.43

144.55

126.29

117.06

yoy growth (%)

-11.15

14.45

7.88

-2.61

Raw materials

-127.64

-142.58

-123.95

-114.93

As % of sales

99.38

98.63

98.14

98.18

Employee costs

-0.67

-0.88

-1.13

-0.79

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

2.14

2.24

1.7

1.54

Depreciation

-0.13

-0.01

-0.02

-0.02

Tax paid

-0.43

-0.63

-0.56

-0.51

Working capital

-55.01

2.6

0.69

12.05

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-11.15

14.45

7.88

-2.61

Op profit growth

-216.65

449.62

-84.19

-53

EBIT growth

-4.44

29.61

8.77

-9.22

Net profit growth

6.32

41.62

10.2

-1.12

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

44.47

39.58

72.97

148.46

163.56

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

44.47

39.58

72.97

148.46

163.56

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.49

1.83

1.57

3.36

1.8

Urja Global Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd

M&M

3,105.7

36.343,96,343.733,840.880.6427,553.26451.64

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd

MARUTI

11,755.65

27.363,75,505.143,069.21.0535,589.12,777.61

Tata Motors Ltd

TATAMOTORS

776.25

48.172,90,956.114770.7915,37183.19

Bajaj Auto Ltd

BAJAJ-AUTO

8,823.85

30.62,50,379.582,005.040.8912,688.05978.53

Hyundai Motor India Ltd

HYUNDAI

1,801.15

24.971,48,573.141,337.797.2616,876.17126.57

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Urja Global Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Payal Sharma

Independent Director

Mita Sinha

Whole Time Director

Yogesh Kumar Goyal

Managing Director

Mohan Jagdish Aggarwal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Priyanka

Executive Chairman

Gajananda gupta

Independent Director

Nivedita Sarda

Independent Director

Gopalsetty Prasad Rao

Independent Director

Mukul Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Urja Global Ltd

Summary

Urja Global Limited was incorporated in India on May 29, 1992. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of Design, Consultancy, integration, supply, installation, commissioning & maintenance of off-grid and grid connected Solar Power Plants and decentralized SolarApplication and trading of solar products, Lead Acid Batteries, Electric vehicles.The Companys products include solar street lights, solar water heaters, solar lantern and portable light, solar panels, solar home lighting system, solar battery charger and solar cookers. Its projects include solar projects, hydro projects and thermal projects. Solar projects include the Haryana Project, the Gujarat Project, the Rajasthan Project, and the Andhra Pradesh Project. Its hydro projects include a 250 megawatt Hydro Electric Power Project in Arunachal Pradesh, and a 200 megawatt Hydro Electric Power Project in Meghalaya. The Company envisioned itself as a significant player in the Indian energy sector. Its venturing in the business of mining and power generation. Urja Global creates innovative solutions to deliver solar energy to its utility, government, and commercial customers.In 2015, the Company acquired a battery manufacturing unit by Investing in the 100% Equity of the wholly owned subsidiary, Urja Batteries Ltd.In 2016-17, the Company entered into the contract with Bihar Renewable Energy Development Agency (BREDA) for design, supply, distribution and comprehensive maintenance of Solar High Mask Lighting System
Company FAQs

What is the Urja Global Ltd share price today?

The Urja Global Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹16.58 today.

What is the Market Cap of Urja Global Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Urja Global Ltd is ₹871.20 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Urja Global Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Urja Global Ltd is 432.75 and 6.26 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Urja Global Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Urja Global Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Urja Global Ltd is ₹15.35 and ₹41.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Urja Global Ltd?

Urja Global Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 57.66%, 3 Years at -7.45%, 1 Year at 11.95%, 6 Month at -18.26%, 3 Month at -16.11% and 1 Month at -8.49%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Urja Global Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Urja Global Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 19.43 %
Institutions - 0.11 %
Public - 80.46 %

