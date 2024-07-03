SectorAutomobile
Open₹17.2
Prev. Close₹17.24
Turnover(Lac.)₹141.54
Day's High₹17.24
Day's Low₹16.5
52 Week's High₹41.65
52 Week's Low₹15.35
Book Value₹2.76
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)871.2
P/E432.75
EPS0.04
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
53.39
53.39
53.39
51.97
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
91.62
89.84
88.5
82.37
Net Worth
145.01
143.23
141.89
134.34
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
128.43
144.55
126.29
117.06
yoy growth (%)
-11.15
14.45
7.88
-2.61
Raw materials
-127.64
-142.58
-123.95
-114.93
As % of sales
99.38
98.63
98.14
98.18
Employee costs
-0.67
-0.88
-1.13
-0.79
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
2.14
2.24
1.7
1.54
Depreciation
-0.13
-0.01
-0.02
-0.02
Tax paid
-0.43
-0.63
-0.56
-0.51
Working capital
-55.01
2.6
0.69
12.05
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-11.15
14.45
7.88
-2.61
Op profit growth
-216.65
449.62
-84.19
-53
EBIT growth
-4.44
29.61
8.77
-9.22
Net profit growth
6.32
41.62
10.2
-1.12
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
44.47
39.58
72.97
148.46
163.56
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
44.47
39.58
72.97
148.46
163.56
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.49
1.83
1.57
3.36
1.8
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd
M&M
3,105.7
|36.34
|3,96,343.73
|3,840.88
|0.64
|27,553.26
|451.64
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
MARUTI
11,755.65
|27.36
|3,75,505.14
|3,069.2
|1.05
|35,589.1
|2,777.61
Tata Motors Ltd
TATAMOTORS
776.25
|48.17
|2,90,956.11
|477
|0.79
|15,371
|83.19
Bajaj Auto Ltd
BAJAJ-AUTO
8,823.85
|30.6
|2,50,379.58
|2,005.04
|0.89
|12,688.05
|978.53
Hyundai Motor India Ltd
HYUNDAI
1,801.15
|24.97
|1,48,573.14
|1,337.79
|7.26
|16,876.17
|126.57
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Payal Sharma
Independent Director
Mita Sinha
Whole Time Director
Yogesh Kumar Goyal
Managing Director
Mohan Jagdish Aggarwal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Priyanka
Executive Chairman
Gajananda gupta
Independent Director
Nivedita Sarda
Independent Director
Gopalsetty Prasad Rao
Independent Director
Mukul Jain
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Urja Global Limited was incorporated in India on May 29, 1992. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of Design, Consultancy, integration, supply, installation, commissioning & maintenance of off-grid and grid connected Solar Power Plants and decentralized SolarApplication and trading of solar products, Lead Acid Batteries, Electric vehicles.The Companys products include solar street lights, solar water heaters, solar lantern and portable light, solar panels, solar home lighting system, solar battery charger and solar cookers. Its projects include solar projects, hydro projects and thermal projects. Solar projects include the Haryana Project, the Gujarat Project, the Rajasthan Project, and the Andhra Pradesh Project. Its hydro projects include a 250 megawatt Hydro Electric Power Project in Arunachal Pradesh, and a 200 megawatt Hydro Electric Power Project in Meghalaya. The Company envisioned itself as a significant player in the Indian energy sector. Its venturing in the business of mining and power generation. Urja Global creates innovative solutions to deliver solar energy to its utility, government, and commercial customers.In 2015, the Company acquired a battery manufacturing unit by Investing in the 100% Equity of the wholly owned subsidiary, Urja Batteries Ltd.In 2016-17, the Company entered into the contract with Bihar Renewable Energy Development Agency (BREDA) for design, supply, distribution and comprehensive maintenance of Solar High Mask Lighting System
The Urja Global Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹16.58 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Urja Global Ltd is ₹871.20 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Urja Global Ltd is 432.75 and 6.26 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Urja Global Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Urja Global Ltd is ₹15.35 and ₹41.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Urja Global Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 57.66%, 3 Years at -7.45%, 1 Year at 11.95%, 6 Month at -18.26%, 3 Month at -16.11% and 1 Month at -8.49%.
