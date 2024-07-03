Summary

Urja Global Limited was incorporated in India on May 29, 1992. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of Design, Consultancy, integration, supply, installation, commissioning & maintenance of off-grid and grid connected Solar Power Plants and decentralized SolarApplication and trading of solar products, Lead Acid Batteries, Electric vehicles.The Companys products include solar street lights, solar water heaters, solar lantern and portable light, solar panels, solar home lighting system, solar battery charger and solar cookers. Its projects include solar projects, hydro projects and thermal projects. Solar projects include the Haryana Project, the Gujarat Project, the Rajasthan Project, and the Andhra Pradesh Project. Its hydro projects include a 250 megawatt Hydro Electric Power Project in Arunachal Pradesh, and a 200 megawatt Hydro Electric Power Project in Meghalaya. The Company envisioned itself as a significant player in the Indian energy sector. Its venturing in the business of mining and power generation. Urja Global creates innovative solutions to deliver solar energy to its utility, government, and commercial customers.In 2015, the Company acquired a battery manufacturing unit by Investing in the 100% Equity of the wholly owned subsidiary, Urja Batteries Ltd.In 2016-17, the Company entered into the contract with Bihar Renewable Energy Development Agency (BREDA) for design, supply, distribution and comprehensive maintenance of Solar High Mask Lighting System

Read More