Board Meeting 13 Jan 2025 6 Jan 2025

URJA GLOBAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting for the Quarter and nine months ended on 31st December 2024. OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING HELD ON DATED 13TH JANUARY,2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/01/2025)

Board Meeting 25 Oct 2024 16 Oct 2024

URJA GLOBAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter and Half-Year ended on 30th September 2024. 2. To take on record the Limited Review Report from the Statutory Auditors of the Company for the Quarter and Half-Year ended on 30th September 2024. OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING HELD ON DATED 25TH OCTOBER,2024 TO APPROVED UN-AUDITED (STANDALONE AND CONSOLIDATED ) FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND HALF YEAR ENDED 30TH SEPTEMBER,2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.10.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Jul 2024 19 Jul 2024

URJA GLOBAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform that Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on 30th July 2024 at 11:00 A.M. at the registered office of the Company at 487/63 1st Floor National Market Peeragarhi New Delhi-110087 inter-alia to transact the following businesses: 1.To consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024. 2.To take on record the Limited Review Report from the Statutory Auditors of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024. Outcome of the Meeting for approval of Un- Audited Financial Results for the Quarter Ended 30th June,2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.07.2024)

Board Meeting 31 May 2024 31 May 2024

Circular Resolution passed by the Board of Directors on 31.05.2024 and rescinded the resolutions relating to first and final call and fixation of Record Date.

Board Meeting 22 May 2024 13 May 2024

URJA GLOBAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform that Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on 22nd May 2024 at 11:00 A.M.at the registered office of the Company at 487/63 1st Floor National Market Peeragarhi New Delhi-110087 inter-alia to transact the following businesses: 1.To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. 2.To appoint Mr. Sushil Dubey as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Company. Submission of Audited Financial Result of the Company (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024. Intimation Under Regulation 30 of Securities Exchange Board of India(Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015. To fix the record date for making first and final call of Rupees 3.75/- (Including premium of Rupees 3/-Per Share). on 5,00,00,000 Equity shares issued on Right Issue Basis vide offer letter dated 8th January 2021. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 22nd May,2024 and submission of Audited Financial Results of the Company (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and financial year ended March 31,2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/05/2024)

Board Meeting 30 Jan 2024 22 Jan 2024