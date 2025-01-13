Urja Global Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
53.39
53.39
53.39
51.97
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
91.62
89.84
88.5
82.37
Net Worth
145.01
143.23
141.89
134.34
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0.01
0.32
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.01
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
145.02
143.23
141.9
134.66
Fixed Assets
46.54
46.42
46.41
46.42
Intangible Assets
Investments
55.37
55.32
55.31
53.31
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
41.92
40.98
34.67
34.51
Inventories
24.44
10.86
5.2
3.87
Inventory Days
10.99
Sundry Debtors
13.05
10.22
58.08
43.69
Debtor Days
124.15
Other Current Assets
92.61
115.74
346.46
333.58
Sundry Creditors
-6.97
-8
-33.39
-86.92
Creditor Days
247.01
Other Current Liabilities
-81.21
-87.84
-341.68
-259.71
Cash
1.21
0.51
5.5
0.41
Total Assets
145.04
143.23
141.89
134.65
No Record Found
