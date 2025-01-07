iifl-logo-icon 1
Urja Global Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

16.7
(0.72%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:55 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

128.43

144.55

126.29

117.06

yoy growth (%)

-11.15

14.45

7.88

-2.61

Raw materials

-127.64

-142.58

-123.95

-114.93

As % of sales

99.38

98.63

98.14

98.18

Employee costs

-0.67

-0.88

-1.13

-0.79

As % of sales

0.52

0.61

0.89

0.68

Other costs

-0.66

-0.62

-1.12

-0.78

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0.51

0.43

0.88

0.67

Operating profit

-0.54

0.46

0.08

0.53

OPM

-0.42

0.32

0.06

0.46

Depreciation

-0.13

-0.01

-0.02

-0.02

Interest expense

-0.01

-0.01

-0.03

-0.05

Other income

2.84

1.8

1.68

1.08

Profit before tax

2.14

2.24

1.7

1.54

Taxes

-0.43

-0.63

-0.56

-0.51

Tax rate

-20.24

-28.27

-33.28

-33.3

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.71

1.61

1.13

1.03

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

1.71

1.61

1.13

1.03

yoy growth (%)

6.32

41.62

10.2

-1.12

NPM

1.33

1.11

0.9

0.88

