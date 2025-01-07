Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
128.43
144.55
126.29
117.06
yoy growth (%)
-11.15
14.45
7.88
-2.61
Raw materials
-127.64
-142.58
-123.95
-114.93
As % of sales
99.38
98.63
98.14
98.18
Employee costs
-0.67
-0.88
-1.13
-0.79
As % of sales
0.52
0.61
0.89
0.68
Other costs
-0.66
-0.62
-1.12
-0.78
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0.51
0.43
0.88
0.67
Operating profit
-0.54
0.46
0.08
0.53
OPM
-0.42
0.32
0.06
0.46
Depreciation
-0.13
-0.01
-0.02
-0.02
Interest expense
-0.01
-0.01
-0.03
-0.05
Other income
2.84
1.8
1.68
1.08
Profit before tax
2.14
2.24
1.7
1.54
Taxes
-0.43
-0.63
-0.56
-0.51
Tax rate
-20.24
-28.27
-33.28
-33.3
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.71
1.61
1.13
1.03
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
1.71
1.61
1.13
1.03
yoy growth (%)
6.32
41.62
10.2
-1.12
NPM
1.33
1.11
0.9
0.88
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.