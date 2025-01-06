Urja Global Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
2.14
2.24
1.7
1.54
Depreciation
-0.13
-0.01
-0.02
-0.02
Tax paid
-0.43
-0.63
-0.56
-0.51
Working capital
-55.01
2.6
0.69
12.05
Other operating items
Operating
-53.43
4.19
1.8
13.05
Capital expenditure
0.01
46.37
0
-46.04
Free cash flow
-53.42
50.56
1.8
-32.98
Equity raised
157.55
146.76
143.18
141.11
Investing
0
0
0
0.27
Financing
0.65
0.67
1.13
1.05
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
104.78
198
146.11
109.45
