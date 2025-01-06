iifl-logo-icon 1
Urja Global Ltd Cash Flow Statement

16.58
(-3.83%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:04 PM

Urja Global FINANCIALS

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

2.14

2.24

1.7

1.54

Depreciation

-0.13

-0.01

-0.02

-0.02

Tax paid

-0.43

-0.63

-0.56

-0.51

Working capital

-55.01

2.6

0.69

12.05

Other operating items

Operating

-53.43

4.19

1.8

13.05

Capital expenditure

0.01

46.37

0

-46.04

Free cash flow

-53.42

50.56

1.8

-32.98

Equity raised

157.55

146.76

143.18

141.11

Investing

0

0

0

0.27

Financing

0.65

0.67

1.13

1.05

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

104.78

198

146.11

109.45

