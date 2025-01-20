iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Urja Global Ltd Key Ratios

17.44
(0.06%)
Jan 20, 2025|02:44:53 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Urja Global Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-9.23

22.71

3.87

0.29

Op profit growth

-106.61

-288.66

-130.49

-26.41

EBIT growth

10.2

387.77

-79.25

-4.84

Net profit growth

54.96

-229.57

-183.55

-2.72

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-0.05

0.69

-0.45

1.54

EBIT margin

1.89

1.56

0.39

1.96

Net profit margin

1.17

0.68

-0.64

0.8

RoCE

1.62

1.5

0.3

1.47

RoNW

0.27

0.18

-0.14

0.16

RoA

0.25

0.16

-0.12

0.15

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.03

0.02

0

0.02

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

0.02

0.01

-0.02

0

Book value per share

3.13

3.05

3.02

3.04

Valuation ratios

P/E

218.66

46.5

0

70

P/CEPS

269.42

64.98

-168.51

173.44

P/B

2.09

0.3

1.55

0.45

EV/EBIDTA

104.15

18.46

236.87

23.02

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-20.26

-36.24

197.82

-33.66

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

437.56

496.04

233.18

80.79

Inventory days

21.63

16.05

21.1

29.44

Creditor days

-797.53

-486.59

-220.1

-61.28

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-4.43

-3.21

-0.64

-2.62

Net debt / equity

0.02

0.03

0.03

-0.01

Net debt / op. profit

-58.98

4.57

-8.53

-0.79

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-97.75

-97.53

-98.16

-95.54

Employee costs

-0.81

-0.86

-1.21

-1.6

Other costs

-1.47

-0.89

-1.07

-1.3

Urja Global : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Urja Global Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.