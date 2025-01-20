Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-9.23
22.71
3.87
0.29
Op profit growth
-106.61
-288.66
-130.49
-26.41
EBIT growth
10.2
387.77
-79.25
-4.84
Net profit growth
54.96
-229.57
-183.55
-2.72
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-0.05
0.69
-0.45
1.54
EBIT margin
1.89
1.56
0.39
1.96
Net profit margin
1.17
0.68
-0.64
0.8
RoCE
1.62
1.5
0.3
1.47
RoNW
0.27
0.18
-0.14
0.16
RoA
0.25
0.16
-0.12
0.15
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.03
0.02
0
0.02
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
0.02
0.01
-0.02
0
Book value per share
3.13
3.05
3.02
3.04
Valuation ratios
P/E
218.66
46.5
0
70
P/CEPS
269.42
64.98
-168.51
173.44
P/B
2.09
0.3
1.55
0.45
EV/EBIDTA
104.15
18.46
236.87
23.02
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-20.26
-36.24
197.82
-33.66
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
437.56
496.04
233.18
80.79
Inventory days
21.63
16.05
21.1
29.44
Creditor days
-797.53
-486.59
-220.1
-61.28
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-4.43
-3.21
-0.64
-2.62
Net debt / equity
0.02
0.03
0.03
-0.01
Net debt / op. profit
-58.98
4.57
-8.53
-0.79
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-97.75
-97.53
-98.16
-95.54
Employee costs
-0.81
-0.86
-1.21
-1.6
Other costs
-1.47
-0.89
-1.07
-1.3
