Urja Global Ltd AGM

16.32
(4.95%)
Jan 15, 2025|01:29:57 PM

Urja Global CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM28 Aug 202430 Jul 2024
The Thirty Second (32nd) Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Wednesday, 28th August, 2024 at 11:00 A.M. through Video Conferencing / Other Audio Visual Means (VC / OAVM) as permitted by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) and the Securities and Exchange Board of India; Outcome of the Meeting for approval of Un- Audited Financial Results for the Quarter Ended 30th June,2024. PROCEEDINGS OF THE 32ND ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF URJA GLOBAL LIMITED (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.08.2024) Scrutinizer Report and Voting results of 32nd Annual General Meeting of Urja GLobal LImited as per Regulation 44 of SEBI (Listing Obligations& Disclosures Requirements), 2015. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/08/2024)

Urja Global: Related News

No Record Found

