Urja Global Ltd Summary

Urja Global Limited was incorporated in India on May 29, 1992. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of Design, Consultancy, integration, supply, installation, commissioning & maintenance of off-grid and grid connected Solar Power Plants and decentralized SolarApplication and trading of solar products, Lead Acid Batteries, Electric vehicles.The Companys products include solar street lights, solar water heaters, solar lantern and portable light, solar panels, solar home lighting system, solar battery charger and solar cookers. Its projects include solar projects, hydro projects and thermal projects. Solar projects include the Haryana Project, the Gujarat Project, the Rajasthan Project, and the Andhra Pradesh Project. Its hydro projects include a 250 megawatt Hydro Electric Power Project in Arunachal Pradesh, and a 200 megawatt Hydro Electric Power Project in Meghalaya. The Company envisioned itself as a significant player in the Indian energy sector. Its venturing in the business of mining and power generation. Urja Global creates innovative solutions to deliver solar energy to its utility, government, and commercial customers.In 2015, the Company acquired a battery manufacturing unit by Investing in the 100% Equity of the wholly owned subsidiary, Urja Batteries Ltd.In 2016-17, the Company entered into the contract with Bihar Renewable Energy Development Agency (BREDA) for design, supply, distribution and comprehensive maintenance of Solar High Mask Lighting System at all primary health centre in the state of Bihar.In 2017, the Company installed 8KW Solar Off Grid System in Rajasthan, installed Solar Panels at Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh. In addition, it executed various projects and initiatives in 2017. It signed Memorandum of Understanding with Micromax Energy Limited on 09th November, 2017 for manufacturing and supplying the batteries.In 2018, it signed Memorandum of Understanding with Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board on 28th February, 2019 for setting up of Integrated Plant of Electric Vehicles & Lithium Ion Battery Project in the State of Andhra Pradesh. In 2019, it launched L5 E-Auto; L3 E-Rickshaw with Lithium-Ion technology. A total of 47 solar parks with generation capacity of 26,694 MW was approved in India up to November 2018, out of capacity of 4,195 MW got commissioned. Inter-state distribution of wind power was started in August 2018. In the first half of 2018, India installed 1 MW of solar capacity every hour.In 2019-20, the Company signed MOU with Ogata Motors India Private Limited for manufacturing of Electric Vehicles; thereafter it formed Joint Venture with Shenxian Ganghang Automobile Sales Co. Ltd in December, 2020 for sales & development of Electric Car. It launched E-Dream Electric Car; launched E- Harper with lithium-ion Battery and E- Vespa with lithium-ion Battery. In 2021-22, the Company launched out E-scooter with two variants i.e. E-life and E-zess in October, 2021 to reduce vehicular pollution. M/s Urja Digital World Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company was incorporated on 2020, to carry out the online business.