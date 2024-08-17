iifl-logo-icon 1
Kinetic Motor Company Ltd Merged Share Price

7.1
(-8.39%)
Mar 21, 2013|12:00:00 AM

Kinetic Motor Company Ltd Merged KEY RATIOS

Sector

Automobile

Open

7.5

Prev. Close

7.75

Turnover(Lac.)

1.42

Day's High

8

Day's Low

7.05

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

19.56

P/E

45.13

EPS

0.16

Divi. Yield

0

Kinetic Motor Company Ltd Merged Corporate Action

No Record Found

Kinetic Motor Company Ltd (Merged) NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Kinetic Motor Company Ltd (Merged) SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:26 AM
Dec-2012Sep-2012Jun-2012Mar-2012
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 45.25%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 45.25%

Non-Promoter- 0.04%

Institutions: 0.03%

Non-Institutions: 54.70%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Kinetic Motor Company Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Sep-2010Sep-2009

Equity Capital

23.75

21.07

Preference Capital

50.95

48.96

Reserves

-74.11

-71.34

Net Worth

0.59

-1.31

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Kinetic Motor Company Ltd Merged Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd

M&M

3,190.55

36.343,96,343.733,840.880.6427,553.26451.64

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd

MARUTI

11,934.25

27.363,75,505.143,069.21.0535,589.12,777.61

Tata Motors Ltd

TATAMOTORS

790.4

48.172,90,956.114770.7915,37183.19

Bajaj Auto Ltd

BAJAJ-AUTO

8,965.7

30.62,50,379.582,005.040.8912,688.05978.53

Hyundai Motor India Ltd

HYUNDAI

1,828.65

24.971,48,573.141,337.797.2616,876.17126.57

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Kinetic Motor Company Ltd Merged

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman

A H Firodia

Managing Director

Sulajja Firodia Motwani

Director

Dinesh Munot

Director

M Venkataiah

Director

R J Kabra

Nominee

Liu Wu-Hsiung

Director

S R Kotecha

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Kinetic Motor Company Ltd Merged

Summary

Established in 1984 by the Firodias of Kinetic Engineering -- the leading manufacturers of mopeds -- Kinetic Motor Company Ltd, formerly known as Kinetic Honda Motor has a technical and financial collaboration with the world leaders in automobiles, Honda Motor Company, Japan. The Japanese collaborator which was holding 50.92% stake in the company divested its stake in favour of Kinetic Engineering for Rs 34.47 cr in 1998. At present Kinetic Engineering holds 50.92% stake in KMCL.Sales of its sleek 100-cc version of the Honda 90-cc scooter, an international best-seller, was restricted by its high price. The company entered into an agreement with The Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), whereby, IOC is to manufacture Kinetic Honda Genuine 2T oil and market it through its outlets all over India. In 1993, Honda Motor Company picked up a majority stake in KHML, providing the company, access to the Honda groups latest technology and global dealer network.The company got the status of a government-recognised Export House, in 1995-96.Kinetic Motor exports to countries like Singapore, Srilanka, Macau, Africa, etc. Recently, the company started producing mopeds.The company has received All India Award for the year 1998-99 in the category of Highest Exporter, Exporter for Export with continuous Excellence - Non SSI. This is the eight time the company has received such recognition at Regional/National level.The company is planning to upgrade its present product range,develop new vehicle models
