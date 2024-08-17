Summary

Established in 1984 by the Firodias of Kinetic Engineering -- the leading manufacturers of mopeds -- Kinetic Motor Company Ltd, formerly known as Kinetic Honda Motor has a technical and financial collaboration with the world leaders in automobiles, Honda Motor Company, Japan. The Japanese collaborator which was holding 50.92% stake in the company divested its stake in favour of Kinetic Engineering for Rs 34.47 cr in 1998. At present Kinetic Engineering holds 50.92% stake in KMCL.Sales of its sleek 100-cc version of the Honda 90-cc scooter, an international best-seller, was restricted by its high price. The company entered into an agreement with The Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), whereby, IOC is to manufacture Kinetic Honda Genuine 2T oil and market it through its outlets all over India. In 1993, Honda Motor Company picked up a majority stake in KHML, providing the company, access to the Honda groups latest technology and global dealer network.The company got the status of a government-recognised Export House, in 1995-96.Kinetic Motor exports to countries like Singapore, Srilanka, Macau, Africa, etc. Recently, the company started producing mopeds.The company has received All India Award for the year 1998-99 in the category of Highest Exporter, Exporter for Export with continuous Excellence - Non SSI. This is the eight time the company has received such recognition at Regional/National level.The company is planning to upgrade its present product range,develop new vehicle models

