Kinetic Motor Company Ltd Merged Management Discussions

Kinetic Motor Company Ltd Merged Share Price Management Discussions
KINETIC MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2009-2010
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
Business Restructuring:
After transfering its 2-wheeler business related assets to a Mahindra group
company (Mahindra Two Wheelers Limited) as part of its business
restructuring, in November, 2008, the Company has been evaluating different
avenues for newer businesses. Recently it has succeeded in commencing the
trading and marketing of Postal Soleckshaw - a power driven light-duty 3-
wheeler carrier, intended to be used by postal services. The Company
expects the concept of Postal Soleckshaw to get accepted well in the
market. The Company also aims to undertake further developmental work, for
exploring newer applications of the concept.
Financial Restructuring:
After utilizing the funds available from the sale of two-wheeler business
related assets, for settling secured lenders and various other liabilities,
during the year under review the Company has continued the process of
settlement of unsecured creditors.
During the year, 8,71,795 6% Compulsorily Convertible Cumulative Preference
Shares of Rs.39 each, were converted into equity shares of Rs. 10 each, at
a premium of Rs.29 each.
Further, during the year, the Company issued and allotted 56 lac Optionally
Convertible Cumulative Preference Shares (OCCPS) of Rs.14.20 each, through
preferential allotment, in terms of the SEBI DIP Guidelines. Out of these,
18 lac OCCPS were converted into equity shares of Rs.10 each, at a premium
of Rs.4.20 each.
Research & Development And Technology Absorption:
During the period under review, the Company has not acquired new
technology, and there were no research and development activities
undertaken by the Company.
Industry Overview:
The Company has a strategic investment, in terms of holding of 20% equity
of Mahindra Two Wheelers Limited (MTWL). MTWL operates in the fast growing
market of two wheelers, and manufactures two wheelers at the well
established Pithampur factory. MTWL has earlier launched two new models /
variants of scooters last year reached a monthly sales level of about
16000-17,000 numbers in the scooter segment. MTWL achieved a yoy growth of
over 50% as compared to the industry growth of about 28%, as reported in
SIAM (Jan, 2011).
MTWL recently also announced their plans of an aggressive foray into
motorcycles and have entered the large-potential market segment of motor-
cycles by launching a new motorcycle, the 110 cc Stallio.
Opportunities, threats, risks and concerns:
The Company, having sold its assets relating to two wheeler business in
November, 2008, as mentioned above, is cautiously optimistic regarding the
future prospects and opportunities for its associate - MTWL - in the long
term.
The concept Postal Soleckshaw is still in its infant stage, and needs to
meet the rigors of the real life situations, for its future success.
Outlook:
After having sold its assets relating to two wheeler business in November,
2008, and after paying off its secured debts and substantially reducing its
other liabilities, and after embarking upon the new business of trading and
marketing of Postal Soleckshaw, the Company is now evaluating different
avenues for further newer businesses. Company remains optimistic that the
investment made in Mahindra Two Wheelers Limited, in terms of 20% equity
stake will appreciate in coming years and create value for the shareholders
of the Company.
Financial performance vis-a-vis Operational performance:
Sales and Other Income:
Sales and other income in the period under review were Rs. 7.62 crores as
against Rs. 34.22 crores in the previous period, due to discontinuance of
two-wheeler business.
Margin:
The company reported a net loss of Rs.6.05 crores in the period under
review as against net profit of Rs. 97.63 crores in the previous period.
The loss is due to discontinuation of two-wheeler business.
Interest Cost:
Interest cost in the period under review was Rs. 0.12 crores as against Rs.
0.36 crores in the previous period.
Inventory:
Inventory for the period under review was Rs. 0.60 crores as against Rs.
0.67 crores in the previous period.
Debtors:
Debtors for the period under review were Rs. 1.34 Crores as against Rs.
6.08 crores in the previous period.
Internal Control System:
Your Company has adequate internal control system commensurate with its
size and nature of business for ensuring efficiency of operations and
protection of companys assets. With a view to ensure better internal
control systems, the companys Audit Committee periodically reviews
compliance with Companys policies, procedures and laws.
Human Resource Development:
During the period under review, most of the employees were transferred to
Mahindra Two Wheelers Limited. Throughout the period under review, the
relationship with the remaining employees has been cordial.
Cautionary Statement:
This Management & Discussion Analysis Report contains forward looking
statements, based on Companys projections, estimates and perceptions about
socio-economic conditions, government policies etc. The Company does not
guarantee their accuracy, and cautions that circumstance beyond control of
the Management may affect the actual working.