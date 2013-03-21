iifl-logo-icon 1
Kinetic Motor Company Ltd Merged Peer Comparison

7.1
(-8.39%)
Mar 21, 2013|12:00:00 AM

KINETIC MOTOR COMPANY LTD MERGED PEER COMPARISON

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd

MARUTI

12,136.35

27.73,80,229.043,069.21.0335,589.12,777.61

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd

M&M

2,917.35

33.983,70,671.073,840.880.6827,553.26451.64

Tata Motors Ltd

TATAMOTORS

779.75

47.192,85,066.314770.8115,37183.19

Bajaj Auto Ltd

BAJAJ-AUTO

8,581.4

29.282,39,591.862,005.040.9312,688.05978.53

Hyundai Motor India Ltd

HYUNDAI

1,789.1

24.831,47,715.911,337.797.316,876.17126.57

Kinetic Motor Company Ltd Merged: RELATED NEWS

No Record Found

