Hindustan Motors Ltd Share Price

27.43
(-6.86%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:09:59 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open29.55
  • Day's High29.73
  • 52 Wk High48.6
  • Prev. Close29.45
  • Day's Low27.3
  • 52 Wk Low 15.25
  • Turnover (lac)240.13
  • P/E15.3
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value1.06
  • EPS1.93
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)572.35
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Hindustan Motors Ltd Corporate Action

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

arrow

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Hindustan Motors Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:31 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 32.33%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 32.33%

Non-Promoter- 2.55%

Institutions: 2.54%

Non-Institutions: 65.11%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Hindustan Motors Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

104.41

104.41

104.41

104.41

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-88.08

-113.45

-113.55

-132.15

Net Worth

16.33

-9.04

-9.14

-27.74

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1.17

0.21

0

1.12

yoy growth (%)

457.08

0

-100

38.92

Raw materials

-0.15

-0.27

-2.07

-2.88

As % of sales

12.84

131.54

0

255.72

Employee costs

-1.37

-1.67

-4.47

-9.84

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

6.22

-0.84

-16.69

-16.92

Depreciation

-0.82

-0.88

-1.43

-1.55

Tax paid

-2.46

0.02

-5.69

0

Working capital

6.14

29.94

40.93

-17.61

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

457.08

0

-100

38.92

Op profit growth

-33.24

-63.68

-2.85

-23.18

EBIT growth

-894.29

-90.03

20.33

-69.39

Net profit growth

-556.18

-101.45

-452.96

-49.97

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2012Mar-2011

Gross Sales

0.26

14.34

179.52

501.32

658.13

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.26

14.34

179.52

501.32

658.13

Other Operating Income

0.55

0.76

3.25

4.76

7.61

Other Income

1.94

5.88

110.98

87.55

52.45

Hindustan Motors Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd

M&M

3,190.55

36.343,96,343.733,840.880.6427,553.26451.64

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd

MARUTI

11,934.25

27.363,75,505.143,069.21.0535,589.12,777.61

Tata Motors Ltd

TATAMOTORS

790.4

48.172,90,956.114770.7915,37183.19

Bajaj Auto Ltd

BAJAJ-AUTO

8,965.7

30.62,50,379.582,005.040.8912,688.05978.53

Hyundai Motor India Ltd

HYUNDAI

1,828.65

24.971,48,573.141,337.797.2616,876.17126.57

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Hindustan Motors Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

A Sankaranarayanan

Non Executive Director

Uttam Bose

Independent Director

RAJKAMAL JOHRI

Independent Director

Mou Mukherjee

Independent Director

Om Prakash Gupta

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Vishaka Gupta

Non Executive Director

Sourav Daspatnaik

Independent Director

Sarada Hariharan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Hindustan Motors Ltd

Summary

Hindustan Motors Limited is one of the premier automobile manufacturing companies in India. The Company is primarily engaged in manufacture and sale of Vehicles, Spare Parts of Vehicles, Steel Products and Components. It is also engaged in Trading of Spare Parts of Vehicles. The Company is the leader in the Indian Automobile Industry, creating customer delight and satisfaction through their products. They produce a range of vehicles which includes Passenger cars, RTV, Multi Utility Vehicles, the versatile Bedford trucks. They also manufacture passenger cars in the mid size premium segment which includes Mitsubishi Lancer, Lancer Select, and Lancer Cedia. They brought Sports Utility Vehicle (Mitsubishi Pajero) into the Indian market in collaboration with Mitsubishi Motors, Japan. The Company was incorporated in 1942 at Port Okha in Gujarat as a small assembly plant for passenger car. In the year 1948, they shifted their activities to Uttarpara in West Bengal and set up facilities for the manufacture of cars and trucks and in the year 1971, the company diversified their activities by setting up an Earthmoving Equipment Division at Tiruvallur in Tamil Nadu for the manufacture of Earthmoving equipments such as dumpers, front-end loaders and crawler tractors.In the year 1985, the company commenced a Power Products Division at Hosur for manufacture of heavy duty transmission required for Earth moving Equipments and in the year 1986, they commenced the commercial vehicle division fo
Company FAQs

What is the Hindustan Motors Ltd share price today?

The Hindustan Motors Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹27.43 today.

What is the Market Cap of Hindustan Motors Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Hindustan Motors Ltd is ₹572.35 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Hindustan Motors Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Hindustan Motors Ltd is 15.3 and 27.91 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Hindustan Motors Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Hindustan Motors Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Hindustan Motors Ltd is ₹15.25 and ₹48.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Hindustan Motors Ltd?

Hindustan Motors Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 38.16%, 3 Years at 33.78%, 1 Year at 72.73%, 6 Month at -10.08%, 3 Month at 9.15% and 1 Month at 21.69%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Hindustan Motors Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Hindustan Motors Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 32.34 %
Institutions - 2.55 %
Public - 65.12 %

