SectorAutomobile
Open₹29.55
Prev. Close₹29.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹240.13
Day's High₹29.73
Day's Low₹27.3
52 Week's High₹48.6
52 Week's Low₹15.25
Book Value₹1.06
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)572.35
P/E15.3
EPS1.93
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
104.41
104.41
104.41
104.41
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-88.08
-113.45
-113.55
-132.15
Net Worth
16.33
-9.04
-9.14
-27.74
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1.17
0.21
0
1.12
yoy growth (%)
457.08
0
-100
38.92
Raw materials
-0.15
-0.27
-2.07
-2.88
As % of sales
12.84
131.54
0
255.72
Employee costs
-1.37
-1.67
-4.47
-9.84
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
6.22
-0.84
-16.69
-16.92
Depreciation
-0.82
-0.88
-1.43
-1.55
Tax paid
-2.46
0.02
-5.69
0
Working capital
6.14
29.94
40.93
-17.61
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
457.08
0
-100
38.92
Op profit growth
-33.24
-63.68
-2.85
-23.18
EBIT growth
-894.29
-90.03
20.33
-69.39
Net profit growth
-556.18
-101.45
-452.96
-49.97
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Gross Sales
0.26
14.34
179.52
501.32
658.13
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.26
14.34
179.52
501.32
658.13
Other Operating Income
0.55
0.76
3.25
4.76
7.61
Other Income
1.94
5.88
110.98
87.55
52.45
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd
M&M
3,190.55
|36.34
|3,96,343.73
|3,840.88
|0.64
|27,553.26
|451.64
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
MARUTI
11,934.25
|27.36
|3,75,505.14
|3,069.2
|1.05
|35,589.1
|2,777.61
Tata Motors Ltd
TATAMOTORS
790.4
|48.17
|2,90,956.11
|477
|0.79
|15,371
|83.19
Bajaj Auto Ltd
BAJAJ-AUTO
8,965.7
|30.6
|2,50,379.58
|2,005.04
|0.89
|12,688.05
|978.53
Hyundai Motor India Ltd
HYUNDAI
1,828.65
|24.97
|1,48,573.14
|1,337.79
|7.26
|16,876.17
|126.57
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
A Sankaranarayanan
Non Executive Director
Uttam Bose
Independent Director
RAJKAMAL JOHRI
Independent Director
Mou Mukherjee
Independent Director
Om Prakash Gupta
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Vishaka Gupta
Non Executive Director
Sourav Daspatnaik
Independent Director
Sarada Hariharan
Reports by Hindustan Motors Ltd
Summary
Hindustan Motors Limited is one of the premier automobile manufacturing companies in India. The Company is primarily engaged in manufacture and sale of Vehicles, Spare Parts of Vehicles, Steel Products and Components. It is also engaged in Trading of Spare Parts of Vehicles. The Company is the leader in the Indian Automobile Industry, creating customer delight and satisfaction through their products. They produce a range of vehicles which includes Passenger cars, RTV, Multi Utility Vehicles, the versatile Bedford trucks. They also manufacture passenger cars in the mid size premium segment which includes Mitsubishi Lancer, Lancer Select, and Lancer Cedia. They brought Sports Utility Vehicle (Mitsubishi Pajero) into the Indian market in collaboration with Mitsubishi Motors, Japan. The Company was incorporated in 1942 at Port Okha in Gujarat as a small assembly plant for passenger car. In the year 1948, they shifted their activities to Uttarpara in West Bengal and set up facilities for the manufacture of cars and trucks and in the year 1971, the company diversified their activities by setting up an Earthmoving Equipment Division at Tiruvallur in Tamil Nadu for the manufacture of Earthmoving equipments such as dumpers, front-end loaders and crawler tractors.In the year 1985, the company commenced a Power Products Division at Hosur for manufacture of heavy duty transmission required for Earth moving Equipments and in the year 1986, they commenced the commercial vehicle division fo
The Hindustan Motors Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹27.43 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Hindustan Motors Ltd is ₹572.35 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Hindustan Motors Ltd is 15.3 and 27.91 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Hindustan Motors Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Hindustan Motors Ltd is ₹15.25 and ₹48.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Hindustan Motors Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 38.16%, 3 Years at 33.78%, 1 Year at 72.73%, 6 Month at -10.08%, 3 Month at 9.15% and 1 Month at 21.69%.
