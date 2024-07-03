Summary

Hindustan Motors Limited is one of the premier automobile manufacturing companies in India. The Company is primarily engaged in manufacture and sale of Vehicles, Spare Parts of Vehicles, Steel Products and Components. It is also engaged in Trading of Spare Parts of Vehicles. The Company is the leader in the Indian Automobile Industry, creating customer delight and satisfaction through their products. They produce a range of vehicles which includes Passenger cars, RTV, Multi Utility Vehicles, the versatile Bedford trucks. They also manufacture passenger cars in the mid size premium segment which includes Mitsubishi Lancer, Lancer Select, and Lancer Cedia. They brought Sports Utility Vehicle (Mitsubishi Pajero) into the Indian market in collaboration with Mitsubishi Motors, Japan. The Company was incorporated in 1942 at Port Okha in Gujarat as a small assembly plant for passenger car. In the year 1948, they shifted their activities to Uttarpara in West Bengal and set up facilities for the manufacture of cars and trucks and in the year 1971, the company diversified their activities by setting up an Earthmoving Equipment Division at Tiruvallur in Tamil Nadu for the manufacture of Earthmoving equipments such as dumpers, front-end loaders and crawler tractors.In the year 1985, the company commenced a Power Products Division at Hosur for manufacture of heavy duty transmission required for Earth moving Equipments and in the year 1986, they commenced the commercial vehicle division fo

