Hindustan Motors Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
6.22
-0.84
-16.69
-16.92
Depreciation
-0.82
-0.88
-1.43
-1.55
Tax paid
-2.46
0.02
-5.69
0
Working capital
6.14
29.94
40.93
-17.61
Other operating items
Operating
9.08
28.23
17.1
-36.09
Capital expenditure
-1.92
-1.61
-0.12
-209.9
Free cash flow
7.16
26.62
16.97
-245.99
Equity raised
-271.68
-296.07
-434.71
-398.85
Investing
0
0
0
-0.03
Financing
35.84
35.84
-17.84
33.72
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-228.68
-233.61
-435.57
-611.15
No Record Found
