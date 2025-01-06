iifl-logo-icon 1
Hindustan Motors Ltd Cash Flow Statement

27.28
(-7.37%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:10 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Hindustan Motors Ltd

Hindustan Motors FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

6.22

-0.84

-16.69

-16.92

Depreciation

-0.82

-0.88

-1.43

-1.55

Tax paid

-2.46

0.02

-5.69

0

Working capital

6.14

29.94

40.93

-17.61

Other operating items

Operating

9.08

28.23

17.1

-36.09

Capital expenditure

-1.92

-1.61

-0.12

-209.9

Free cash flow

7.16

26.62

16.97

-245.99

Equity raised

-271.68

-296.07

-434.71

-398.85

Investing

0

0

0

-0.03

Financing

35.84

35.84

-17.84

33.72

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-228.68

-233.61

-435.57

-611.15

