Hindustan Motors Ltd Key Ratios

30.12
(16.47%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:57 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Sep-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-94.61

-91.73

-74.76

44.81

Op profit growth

-43.57

-15.46

-62.37

20.8

EBIT growth

-37.46

-27.55

-63.45

12.89

Net profit growth

-24.43

1,943.01

-97.2

133.86

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-2,627.85

-250.71

-24.49

-16.43

EBIT margin

-2,621.41

-225.68

-25.73

-17.77

Net profit margin

-3,895.32

-277.5

-1.12

-10.14

RoCE

63.19

-177.85

-51.41

-81.64

RoNW

10.21

21.62

1.5

1,158.96

RoA

23.47

-54.7

-0.56

-11.65

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-1.6

-2.1

-0.56

-5.16

Book value per share

-4.46

-2.95

-1.9

-1.77

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

0

0

P/CEPS

-3.19

-2.98

-12.74

-1.43

P/B

-1.14

-2.12

-3.8

-4.17

EV/EBIDTA

-7.46

-5.36

-4.5

-2.13

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0

0

2.27

-5.28

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

543.3

234.6

38.7

10.17

Inventory days

3,937.81

310.86

96.4

36.09

Creditor days

-425.49

-191.71

-79.01

-29.75

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

2.05

4.35

0.82

4.3

Net debt / equity

-0.4

-0.65

-1.14

-2.74

Net debt / op. profit

-1.77

-1.07

-0.89

-0.75

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-406.61

-91.28

-81.71

-81.23

Employee costs

-1,737.31

-183.54

-23.91

-18.81

Other costs

-583.92

-75.88

-18.86

-16.37

