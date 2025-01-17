Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Sep-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-94.61
-91.73
-74.76
44.81
Op profit growth
-43.57
-15.46
-62.37
20.8
EBIT growth
-37.46
-27.55
-63.45
12.89
Net profit growth
-24.43
1,943.01
-97.2
133.86
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-2,627.85
-250.71
-24.49
-16.43
EBIT margin
-2,621.41
-225.68
-25.73
-17.77
Net profit margin
-3,895.32
-277.5
-1.12
-10.14
RoCE
63.19
-177.85
-51.41
-81.64
RoNW
10.21
21.62
1.5
1,158.96
RoA
23.47
-54.7
-0.56
-11.65
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-1.6
-2.1
-0.56
-5.16
Book value per share
-4.46
-2.95
-1.9
-1.77
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
0
0
P/CEPS
-3.19
-2.98
-12.74
-1.43
P/B
-1.14
-2.12
-3.8
-4.17
EV/EBIDTA
-7.46
-5.36
-4.5
-2.13
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0
0
2.27
-5.28
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
543.3
234.6
38.7
10.17
Inventory days
3,937.81
310.86
96.4
36.09
Creditor days
-425.49
-191.71
-79.01
-29.75
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
2.05
4.35
0.82
4.3
Net debt / equity
-0.4
-0.65
-1.14
-2.74
Net debt / op. profit
-1.77
-1.07
-0.89
-0.75
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-406.61
-91.28
-81.71
-81.23
Employee costs
-1,737.31
-183.54
-23.91
-18.81
Other costs
-583.92
-75.88
-18.86
-16.37
