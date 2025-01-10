iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Hindustan Motors Ltd Balance Sheet

25.82
(-2.97%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:55 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Hindustan Motors Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

104.41

104.41

104.41

104.41

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-88.08

-113.45

-113.55

-132.15

Net Worth

16.33

-9.04

-9.14

-27.74

Minority Interest

Debt

17.92

17.92

17.92

17.92

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

34.25

8.88

8.78

-9.82

Fixed Assets

11.59

16.39

16.91

18.49

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.11

0.11

0.11

0.11

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

0.89

-14.86

-13.04

-35.67

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

19.44

3.21

8.47

3.6

Sundry Creditors

-3.16

-3.74

-6.16

-9.45

Creditor Days

2,945.55

Other Current Liabilities

-15.38

-14.33

-15.35

-29.82

Cash

21.65

7.25

4.8

7.24

Total Assets

34.25

8.89

8.78

-9.83

Hindustan Motors : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Hindustan Motors Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.