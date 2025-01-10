Hindustan Motors Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
104.41
104.41
104.41
104.41
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-88.08
-113.45
-113.55
-132.15
Net Worth
16.33
-9.04
-9.14
-27.74
Minority Interest
Debt
17.92
17.92
17.92
17.92
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
34.25
8.88
8.78
-9.82
Fixed Assets
11.59
16.39
16.91
18.49
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.11
0.11
0.11
0.11
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.89
-14.86
-13.04
-35.67
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
19.44
3.21
8.47
3.6
Sundry Creditors
-3.16
-3.74
-6.16
-9.45
Creditor Days
2,945.55
Other Current Liabilities
-15.38
-14.33
-15.35
-29.82
Cash
21.65
7.25
4.8
7.24
Total Assets
34.25
8.89
8.78
-9.83
