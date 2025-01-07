iifl-logo-icon 1
Hindustan Motors Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

28.03
(2.75%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1.17

0.21

0

1.12

yoy growth (%)

457.08

0

-100

38.92

Raw materials

-0.15

-0.27

-2.07

-2.88

As % of sales

12.84

131.54

0

255.72

Employee costs

-1.37

-1.67

-4.47

-9.84

As % of sales

117.77

795.71

0

871.47

Other costs

-3.5

-4.04

-9.39

-4.8

As % of sales (Other Cost)

299.37

1,926.54

0

425.89

Operating profit

-3.86

-5.78

-15.94

-16.4

OPM

-329.99

-2,753.8

0

-1,453.09

Depreciation

-0.82

-0.88

-1.43

-1.55

Interest expense

-0.09

-0.05

-8.7

-10.29

Other income

11

5.87

9.38

11.32

Profit before tax

6.22

-0.84

-16.69

-16.92

Taxes

-2.46

0.02

-5.69

0

Tax rate

-39.58

-2.47

34.09

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

3.76

-0.82

-22.38

-16.92

Exceptional items

0

0

78.96

0.9

Net profit

3.76

-0.82

56.57

-16.02

yoy growth (%)

-556.18

-101.45

-452.96

-49.97

NPM

321.39

-392.48

0

-1,419.41

