|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1.17
0.21
0
1.12
yoy growth (%)
457.08
0
-100
38.92
Raw materials
-0.15
-0.27
-2.07
-2.88
As % of sales
12.84
131.54
0
255.72
Employee costs
-1.37
-1.67
-4.47
-9.84
As % of sales
117.77
795.71
0
871.47
Other costs
-3.5
-4.04
-9.39
-4.8
As % of sales (Other Cost)
299.37
1,926.54
0
425.89
Operating profit
-3.86
-5.78
-15.94
-16.4
OPM
-329.99
-2,753.8
0
-1,453.09
Depreciation
-0.82
-0.88
-1.43
-1.55
Interest expense
-0.09
-0.05
-8.7
-10.29
Other income
11
5.87
9.38
11.32
Profit before tax
6.22
-0.84
-16.69
-16.92
Taxes
-2.46
0.02
-5.69
0
Tax rate
-39.58
-2.47
34.09
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
3.76
-0.82
-22.38
-16.92
Exceptional items
0
0
78.96
0.9
Net profit
3.76
-0.82
56.57
-16.02
yoy growth (%)
-556.18
-101.45
-452.96
-49.97
NPM
321.39
-392.48
0
-1,419.41
