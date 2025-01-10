To the Members of

HINDUSTAN MOTORS LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Hindustan Motors Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as ‘financial statements).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of a airs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules issued thereunder and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Material Uncertainty related to ‘Going Concern

We draw a ention to the following Note to the financial statements:Note 41 to the financial statements, which indicates that the Company does not have any operations. During the year, the Company had earned substantial gains from disposal of its old and obsolete assets including equipment, which had resulted in its current assets exceeding current liabilities, also led to significant reduction of the accumulated losses and ultimately its net worth turned positive. However, the Company continues to prepare its financial statements on a ‘going concern basis for the reasons stated in the said Notes.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of the matter .

Emphasis of Mafter

We draw a ention to the following Note to the financial statements:Note 43 to the financial statement, which states order issued for resumption of HM U arpara land by the Government of West Bengal. Application filed before West Bengal Land Reform and Tenancy Tribunal (WBLRTT) and after conclusion of final hearing, an appeal filed by the Company before Honble Calcu a High Court against the order passed by WBLRTT, which is pending for hearing.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of the matter .

Key Audit Mafters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. Except for the matters described in the ‘Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern and ‘Emphasis of Mafter paragraphs herein above, we have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Sr. No. Key Audit Matters Auditors Response The Company hs material amount of disputed claims including taxes and these are at present pending for adjudication at various forums, which involves significant judgment to determine the possible outcomes of these pending disputes, as their likely outcome shall be known in future. Principal Audit Procedures Performed Refer Note Nos. l(n) and 37 to the financial statements. Obtained detailed list of all pending claims including taxes based on tax assessments and demands up to the year ended March 31, 2024 from Management. We have diecked the relevant papers and documents and also verified Managements underlying assumptions in estimating the tax provision and the possible outcome of the pending litigations. In course of our verification, we have also considered legal precedence and other rulings in evaluating Managements position on these uncertain tax positions. Audit Conclusion: Our procedures did not identify any material exceptions.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Management and Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information included in the Annual report, but does not include the financial statements and auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with he provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern. In this context a ention is drawn to Note 41 to the financial statements about the Companys ability to continue as a ‘going concern and the Company continues to prepare its accounts on a "Going Concern" basis unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. A ention is drawn to Material Uncertainty related to ‘Going Concern paragraph in our report herein above with related disclosures in the Note 41 to the financial statements. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with relevant rules issued thereunder.

(e) The matter described under the ‘Material Uncertainty related to Going Concern paragraph and ‘Emphasis of Mafter paragraph herein above, in our opinion, may have an adverse effect on the functioning of the Company.

(f) On the basis of the wri en representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A".

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, no managerial remuneration excepting stt ing fees is paid to its directors during the year by the Company.

(i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended by the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Second Amendment Rules, 2021, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements – Refer Note 37 to the financial statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection

Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub- clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used an accounting so ware for maintaining its books of account in respect of the financial year commencing on April 1, 2023 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for relevant transactions recorded in the so ware. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

For RAY & RAY Chartered Accountants (Firms Registration No. : 301072E) Asish Kumar Mukhopadhyay Partner Place : Kolkata Membership No. : 056359 Date : May 21, 2024 (UDIN : 24056359BKGVYW7207)

Annexure to the Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our report of even date)

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of its property, plant and equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The property, plant and equipment have not been physically verified by the management during the year but as per the phased verification programme, the verification was carried out in earlier years and looking to the nature of assets and complexity in its physical count it is found reasonable. Since no physical verification has been carried out during the year, discrepancies, if any, were not ascertained.

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of the immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee), disclosed in the financial statements included under Property, Plant and Equipment are held in the name of the Company as at the Balance Sheet date.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its property, plant and equipment (including Right of Use Assets) or intangible assets during the year.

(e) We have been informed that no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The Company does not have any inventory. Accordingly, provisions of Clause (ii) of paragraph 3 of the aforesaid Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) As per the records of the Company and on the basis of the information and explanations given to us, there are no borrowings from bank or financial institutions at any point of time during the year. In view of this, clause (ii) (b) of paragraph 3 of the aforesaid Order is not applicable.

(iii) According to the information and explanation given to us, during the year, the Company has not made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or other parties. Accordingly, provisions of clauses (iii) (a) and (b) to (f) of paragraph 3 of the aforesaid Order are not applicable to the Company.

(iv) According to the information and explanation given to us, during the year the Company has not given loans, made investments, given guarantees and provided securities covered by provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act.

(v) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits during the year within the meaning of the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India, provisions of section 73 to 76 of the Act, any other relevant provisions of the Act and the relevant rules framed thereunder.

(vi) According to the information and explanation given to us, maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Act for the business activities carried out by the Company. Hence, Clause (vi) of paragraph 3 of the aforesaid Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, we are of the opinion that the Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including goods and service tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax/ value added tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, cess and any other statutory dues with appropriate authorities though there has been delays in respect of sales tax/value added tax and municipal tax. The extent of arrears of outstanding statutory dues as on the last day of the financial year concerned for a period of more than six months from the date, they became payable, are as mentioned below:

Nature of the Statute Nature of dues Amount (Rs. in lacs) Period to which amount relates Due Date Date of payment West Bengal Deferment Tax STDC 1791.50 June,2012 to June, 2014 July, 2012 to July, 2014 Not paid The West Bengal Municipal Act, 1993 Municipal Tax under U ar Para Kotrang Municipality 297.93 April 2019 to March, 2024 April, 2018 to April, 2023 Not paid

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the following dues of sales tax/ value added tax, duty of custom and duty of excise have not been deposited by the Company on account of any dispute:

Nature of the Statute Nature of dues Amount (Rs. in lacs) Period to which amount relates Forum where dispute is pending The Central Excise Act, 1944 Dispute on Account of Classification, Cenvat Credit. Assessable Value, Differential Excise Duty, Input Service Tax Credit and Service Tax 3875.52 1984-2015 High Court, CESTAT, Commissioner (Appeals)/ Commissioner/ Additional Commissioner/ Joint Commissioner/ Assistant Commissioner of Central Excise. The Central Sales Tax Act, 1956 Stock Transfer, Non-submission of C/D Forms etc. 504.21 1995-2014 High Court/ W.B. Commercial Taxes Appellate and Revisional Board/ Joint Commissioner- Appeal West Bengal Value Added Tax Act, 2003 Provisional Assessment, Enhancement of turnover with wrong calculation and taxed 2,422.86 2007-2015 Taxation Tribunal of West Bengal/West Bengal Commercial Tax Appellate & Revisional Board The Customs Act, 1956 Dispute on account of Classification, Duty on inclusion of Technical Know- how fees on imported goods, import of Engines, Short Levy etc. 40.87 1990-2006 Commissioner/ Assistant Commissioner Appeals/ Tribunal M.P. Commercial Tax Act, 1994 (Entry Tax) Exemption Notification denied by Commissioner Appeal 12.25 1997-2004 Appellate Board, Bhopal M.P. VAT Act, 2002 Ex-party Assessment Order 26.64 2011-2012 Commercial Tax Officer W.B. Commercial Tax Act Entry Tax 149.09 2012-2014 Calcu a High Court/West Bengal Taxation Tribunal GST Act Goods and Service Tax 44.69 2018-2019 Appeal filed with Appropriate Authority

(viii) We have been informed that there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

(ix) (a) The Company has no loans or other borrowings. Accordingly, clause (ix) (a) of paragraph 3 of the aforesaid Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) As explained to us by the Management that the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender as on the date of the financial statements.

(c) The Company has not taken any term loan during the year and there are no outstanding term loans at the beginning of the year. Accordingly, clause (ix) (c) of paragraph 3 of the aforesaid Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the Balance Sheet of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, been used for long-term purposes.

(e) The Company does not have any subsidiary, associate or joint venture, hence, the clause (ix) (e) of paragraph 3 of the aforesaid Order is not applicable to the Company during the year.

(f) The Company does not have any subsidiary, associate or joint venture, hence, the clause (ix) (f) of paragraph 3 of the aforesaid Order is not applicable to the Company during the year

(x) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, clause (x) (a) of paragraph 3 of the aforesaid Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year. Accordingly, clause (x) (b) of paragraph 3 of the aforesaid Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year. (b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Act has been filed in Form ADT – 4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government During the year and up to the date of this report.

(c) We have been informed that no whistle - blower complaints received during the year (and up to the date of this report) by the Company.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, clause (xii) of paragraph 3 of the aforesaid Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) On the basis of our examination of the books of account of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, the transactions entered into with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and the same has been disclosed in the Notes to the financial statements as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS).

(xiv) (a) The Company has an internal audit system during the year commensurate with the size and nature of its business. (b) We have considered the reports of the Internal Auditors for the year under audit.

(xv) On the basis of our examination of the records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with its directors.

(xvi) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, clauses (xvi) (a), (b) and (c) of paragraph 3 of the aforesaid Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly, reporting under clause (xvi) (d) of paragraph 3 of the aforesaid Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

(xix) On the basis of financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our a ention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of Balance Sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the Balance Sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of our audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the Balance Sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due. (xx) (a) In view of non-applicability of section 135 of the Act to the Company, the relevant clauses (xx) (a) and (b) of paragraph 3 of the aforesaid Order is not applicable to the Company.

For RAY & RAY Chartered Accountants (Firms Registration No. : 301072E) Asish Kumar Mukhopadhyay Partner Place : Kolkata Membership No. : 056359 Date : May 21, 2024 (UDIN : 24056359BKGVYW7207)

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 2(g) under the heading "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Hindustan Motors Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note issued by ICAI and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting with reference to financial statements

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of the financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS). A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of the financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting with reference to financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI.