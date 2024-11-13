|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|4 Nov 2024
|HINDUSTAN MOTORS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 30.09.2024 UNAUDITED RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|7 Aug 2024
|31 Jul 2024
|HINDUSTAN MOTORS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 30.06.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|21 May 2024
|13 May 2024
|HINDUSTAN MOTORS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited standalone financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING QUICK RESULTS (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/05/2024) NEWSPAPER PUBLICATION (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 Feb 2024
|24 Jan 2024
|HINDUSTAN MOTORS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31.12.2023 Financial Results for the quarter ended 31.12.2023 Outcome of the Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024)
