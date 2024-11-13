iifl-logo-icon 1
Hindustan Motors Ltd Board Meeting

26.15
(2.67%)
Jan 16, 2025|10:59:54 AM

Hindustan Motors CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
HINDUSTAN MOTORS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 30.09.2024 UNAUDITED RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)
Board Meeting7 Aug 202431 Jul 2024
HINDUSTAN MOTORS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 30.06.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/08/2024)
Board Meeting21 May 202413 May 2024
HINDUSTAN MOTORS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited standalone financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING QUICK RESULTS (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/05/2024) NEWSPAPER PUBLICATION (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/05/2024)
Board Meeting9 Feb 202424 Jan 2024
HINDUSTAN MOTORS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31.12.2023 Financial Results for the quarter ended 31.12.2023 Outcome of the Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024)

