SectorAutomobile
Open₹49.95
Prev. Close₹50
Turnover(Lac.)₹60.2
Day's High₹49.95
Day's Low₹49.25
52 Week's High₹64
52 Week's Low₹39.2
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)272.91
P/E23.06
EPS2.14
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.29
4.13
1.03
0.52
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
12.24
4.09
3.22
0.11
Net Worth
20.53
8.22
4.25
0.63
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd
M&M
3,190.55
|36.34
|3,96,343.73
|3,840.88
|0.64
|27,553.26
|451.64
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
MARUTI
11,934.25
|27.36
|3,75,505.14
|3,069.2
|1.05
|35,589.1
|2,777.61
Tata Motors Ltd
TATAMOTORS
790.4
|48.17
|2,90,956.11
|477
|0.79
|15,371
|83.19
Bajaj Auto Ltd
BAJAJ-AUTO
8,965.7
|30.6
|2,50,379.58
|2,005.04
|0.89
|12,688.05
|978.53
Hyundai Motor India Ltd
HYUNDAI
1,828.65
|24.97
|1,48,573.14
|1,337.79
|7.26
|16,876.17
|126.57
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Reports by Tunwal E-Motors Ltd
Summary
Tunwal E-Motors Ltd was originally incorporated as Tunwal E-Motors Private Limited on December 21, 2018, vide Certification of Incorporation issued by the Assistant Registrar of Companies, Pune. The Company got converted into Public Limited Company and the name of the Company changed to Tunwal E-Motors Limited vide vide a fresh Certification of Incorporation issued by Registrar of Companies, Pune dated December 13, 2023.The Company is one of the leading company in the EV 2-wheeler sector, committed to advancing innovation in EV 2-wheeler manufacturing. Tunwal E-Motors Ltd, an upcoming force in the electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing sector, stands at the forefront ofIndias drive towards sustainable and eco-friendly mobility solutions. Established in 2018, the Company has rapidly evolved to become a significant player in the market, specializing in the design, development, manufacturing, and distribution of high-quality electric two-wheelers. The Company operates with a streamlined organizational hierarchy, featuring key departments that drive various facets of its operations. The Sales and Marketing Department takes center stage, steering the creation and implementation of effective distribution strategies and managing diverse sales channels. Simultaneously, the Accounts Department ensures financial stability through oversight of financial management, budgeting, auditing, and taxation. The Dealer Development Department within the Sales Department plays a crucial role in exp
The Tunwal E-Motors Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹49.35 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tunwal E-Motors Ltd is ₹272.91 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Tunwal E-Motors Ltd is 23.06 and 2.67 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tunwal E-Motors Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tunwal E-Motors Ltd is ₹39.2 and ₹64 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Tunwal E-Motors Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at -18.83%, 3 Month at 6.47% and 1 Month at 22.00%.
