Tunwal E-Motors Ltd Share Price

49.35
(-1.30%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

  • Open49.95
  • Day's High49.95
  • 52 Wk High64
  • Prev. Close50
  • Day's Low49.25
  • 52 Wk Low 39.2
  • Turnover (lac)60.2
  • P/E23.06
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value0
  • EPS2.14
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)272.91
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Tunwal E-Motors Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Automobile

Open

49.95

Prev. Close

50

Turnover(Lac.)

60.2

Day's High

49.95

Day's Low

49.25

52 Week's High

64

52 Week's Low

39.2

Book Value

0

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

272.91

P/E

23.06

EPS

2.14

Divi. Yield

0

Tunwal E-Motors Ltd Corporate Action

30 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Tunwal E-Motors Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Tunwal E-Motors Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:11 AM
Sep-2024Jul-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 62.33%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 62.33%

Non-Promoter- 0.02%

Institutions: 0.02%

Non-Institutions: 37.64%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Tunwal E-Motors Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8.29

4.13

1.03

0.52

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

12.24

4.09

3.22

0.11

Net Worth

20.53

8.22

4.25

0.63

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Tunwal E-Motors Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd

M&M

3,190.55

36.343,96,343.733,840.880.6427,553.26451.64

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd

MARUTI

11,934.25

27.363,75,505.143,069.21.0535,589.12,777.61

Tata Motors Ltd

TATAMOTORS

790.4

48.172,90,956.114770.7915,37183.19

Bajaj Auto Ltd

BAJAJ-AUTO

8,965.7

30.62,50,379.582,005.040.8912,688.05978.53

Hyundai Motor India Ltd

HYUNDAI

1,828.65

24.971,48,573.141,337.797.2616,876.17126.57

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Tunwal E-Motors Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Tunwal E-Motors Ltd

Summary

Tunwal E-Motors Ltd was originally incorporated as Tunwal E-Motors Private Limited on December 21, 2018, vide Certification of Incorporation issued by the Assistant Registrar of Companies, Pune. The Company got converted into Public Limited Company and the name of the Company changed to Tunwal E-Motors Limited vide vide a fresh Certification of Incorporation issued by Registrar of Companies, Pune dated December 13, 2023.The Company is one of the leading company in the EV 2-wheeler sector, committed to advancing innovation in EV 2-wheeler manufacturing. Tunwal E-Motors Ltd, an upcoming force in the electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing sector, stands at the forefront ofIndias drive towards sustainable and eco-friendly mobility solutions. Established in 2018, the Company has rapidly evolved to become a significant player in the market, specializing in the design, development, manufacturing, and distribution of high-quality electric two-wheelers. The Company operates with a streamlined organizational hierarchy, featuring key departments that drive various facets of its operations. The Sales and Marketing Department takes center stage, steering the creation and implementation of effective distribution strategies and managing diverse sales channels. Simultaneously, the Accounts Department ensures financial stability through oversight of financial management, budgeting, auditing, and taxation. The Dealer Development Department within the Sales Department plays a crucial role in exp
Company FAQs

What is the Tunwal E-Motors Ltd share price today?

The Tunwal E-Motors Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹49.35 today.

What is the Market Cap of Tunwal E-Motors Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tunwal E-Motors Ltd is ₹272.91 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Tunwal E-Motors Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Tunwal E-Motors Ltd is 23.06 and 2.67 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Tunwal E-Motors Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tunwal E-Motors Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tunwal E-Motors Ltd is ₹39.2 and ₹64 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Tunwal E-Motors Ltd?

Tunwal E-Motors Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at -18.83%, 3 Month at 6.47% and 1 Month at 22.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Tunwal E-Motors Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Tunwal E-Motors Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 62.34 %
Institutions - 0.02 %
Public - 37.64 %

