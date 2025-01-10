Tunwal E-Motors Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.29
4.13
1.03
0.52
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
12.24
4.09
3.22
0.11
Net Worth
20.53
8.22
4.25
0.63
Minority Interest
Debt
20.52
18.9
13.57
3.33
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.39
0.26
0.19
0
Total Liabilities
41.44
27.38
18.01
3.96
Fixed Assets
11.42
11.22
10.23
4.15
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.01
0
0
0
Networking Capital
27.37
12.9
5.16
-1.19
Inventories
51.81
26.15
29.79
0.05
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
2.75
5.8
0.94
0.08
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
7.21
10.52
6.8
0.09
Sundry Creditors
-17.91
-16.23
-24.94
0.39
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-16.49
-13.34
-7.43
-1.8
Cash
2.65
3.27
2.61
1.01
Total Assets
41.45
27.39
18
3.97
No Record Found
