Tunwal E-Motors Ltd Balance Sheet

43.8
(-3.31%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:01 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8.29

4.13

1.03

0.52

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

12.24

4.09

3.22

0.11

Net Worth

20.53

8.22

4.25

0.63

Minority Interest

Debt

20.52

18.9

13.57

3.33

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.39

0.26

0.19

0

Total Liabilities

41.44

27.38

18.01

3.96

Fixed Assets

11.42

11.22

10.23

4.15

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.01

0

0

0

Networking Capital

27.37

12.9

5.16

-1.19

Inventories

51.81

26.15

29.79

0.05

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

2.75

5.8

0.94

0.08

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

7.21

10.52

6.8

0.09

Sundry Creditors

-17.91

-16.23

-24.94

0.39

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-16.49

-13.34

-7.43

-1.8

Cash

2.65

3.27

2.61

1.01

Total Assets

41.45

27.39

18

3.97

