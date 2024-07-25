Tunwal E-Motors Ltd Summary

Tunwal E-Motors Ltd was originally incorporated as Tunwal E-Motors Private Limited on December 21, 2018, vide Certification of Incorporation issued by the Assistant Registrar of Companies, Pune. The Company got converted into Public Limited Company and the name of the Company changed to Tunwal E-Motors Limited vide vide a fresh Certification of Incorporation issued by Registrar of Companies, Pune dated December 13, 2023.The Company is one of the leading company in the EV 2-wheeler sector, committed to advancing innovation in EV 2-wheeler manufacturing. Tunwal E-Motors Ltd, an upcoming force in the electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing sector, stands at the forefront ofIndias drive towards sustainable and eco-friendly mobility solutions. Established in 2018, the Company has rapidly evolved to become a significant player in the market, specializing in the design, development, manufacturing, and distribution of high-quality electric two-wheelers. The Company operates with a streamlined organizational hierarchy, featuring key departments that drive various facets of its operations. The Sales and Marketing Department takes center stage, steering the creation and implementation of effective distribution strategies and managing diverse sales channels. Simultaneously, the Accounts Department ensures financial stability through oversight of financial management, budgeting, auditing, and taxation. The Dealer Development Department within the Sales Department plays a crucial role in expanding the dealership network, fostering strong relationships, and providing essential support and training. Human Resources (HR) takes charge of recruitment, training, and organizational culture development, sustaining a talented and motivated workforce.With new age production facility strategically located in Rajasthan, Company leverages efficient manufacturing/assembly processes to meet the burgeoning demand for electric scooters. The Company. registered under the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and SAE International, USA has confirmed World Manufacturer identifier (WMI) code for it.The Company is proposing the Initial Public Offer aggregating 1,96,00,000 Equity Shares, comprising 1,38,50,000 Fresh Issue of equity shares and 57,50,000 equity shares through Offer for Sale.