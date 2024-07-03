SectorAutomobile
Open₹571
Prev. Close₹570.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹322.29
Day's High₹579.8
Day's Low₹541
52 Week's High₹844.4
52 Week's Low₹470
Book Value₹149.63
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,505.51
P/E58.51
EPS9.74
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.88
12.43
10.97
10.97
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
387.32
318.29
257.82
282.26
Net Worth
401.2
330.72
268.79
293.23
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
295.9
625.34
555.97
475.32
yoy growth (%)
-52.68
12.47
16.96
-10.49
Raw materials
-239.19
-450.88
-404.2
-345.68
As % of sales
80.83
72.1
72.7
72.72
Employee costs
-37.73
-54.55
-40.12
-39.21
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-13.2
67.03
69.43
56.09
Depreciation
-6.56
-6.4
-5.26
-5.28
Tax paid
3
-14.64
-23.24
-19.05
Working capital
-40.77
-3.59
-2.79
6.61
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-52.68
12.47
16.96
-10.49
Op profit growth
-110.68
-1.69
21.93
-22
EBIT growth
-118.1
-2.56
23.24
-21.61
Net profit growth
-119.46
13.42
24.67
-21.84
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
518.26
504.6
306.68
290.27
617.51
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
518.26
504.6
306.68
290.27
617.51
Other Operating Income
9.03
8.52
8.74
5.63
7.83
Other Income
2.06
1.5
1.3
1.66
3.14
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd
M&M
3,190.55
|36.34
|3,96,343.73
|3,840.88
|0.64
|27,553.26
|451.64
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
MARUTI
11,934.25
|27.36
|3,75,505.14
|3,069.2
|1.05
|35,589.1
|2,777.61
Tata Motors Ltd
TATAMOTORS
790.4
|48.17
|2,90,956.11
|477
|0.79
|15,371
|83.19
Bajaj Auto Ltd
BAJAJ-AUTO
8,965.7
|30.6
|2,50,379.58
|2,005.04
|0.89
|12,688.05
|978.53
Hyundai Motor India Ltd
HYUNDAI
1,828.65
|24.97
|1,48,573.14
|1,337.79
|7.26
|16,876.17
|126.57
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole Time Director & CFO
M J Patel
Non Executive Director
Vijay K Kedia
Managing Director
Niraj Jayantibhai Chandra
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Paras J Viramgama
Independent Director
Aarti J Juneja
Independent Director
Mohanjit Singh Walia
Independent Director
Jaichander Swaminathan
Independent Director
G M Yadwadkar
Independent Director
Honey Sethi
Independent Director
Ramesh Chandra Maheshwari
Reports by Atul Auto Ltd
Summary
Incorporated as a private limited company in Jun.86, Atul Auto Ltd was converted into a public limited company in Aug.94. It was promoted by Jayantibhai J Chandra, Atul J Chandra and Mahendra J Patel. The Company is renowned leading manufacturer of 3-wheeler commercial vehicles in Gujarat. From common mens favourite vehicle CHHAKADA to todays ATUL Shakti, ATUL GEM, ATUL Smart and now Atul Gemini-Dz, Atul Auto Ltd. has come a long way. It has 150 exclusive dealers, more than 100 sub-dealers, 14 regional oces and 3 training centres in 16 states of India. It manufactures and sales Auto rickshaws in domestic and overseas market.The company set up its plant at Shapar (Rajkot district), Gujarat, with financial assitance from GSFC. Commercial production commenced in Jul.92. It manufactures diesel three wheelers like 6-seater auto rickshaws, pick-up vans for local transportation of goods and chassis of passenger vehicles. These vehicles are marketed under the Khushbu brand name. In 1995-96, the company undertook a project to create additional facilities for the expansion of its three wheelers capacity from 1080 to 3680 vehicles pa and also to establish manufacturing facilities for diesel operated motorcycle with a capacity of 3500 vehicles pa at its existing plant at Rajkot. A public issue was made to the extent of Rs.536.25 lacs.In 1997-98, the company installed its capacity of Motor Bikes FUZI by 3500 Nos. The Automobile Research Association of India has approved vehicle of the com
Read More
The Atul Auto Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹542.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Atul Auto Ltd is ₹1505.51 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Atul Auto Ltd is 58.51 and 3.81 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Atul Auto Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Atul Auto Ltd is ₹470 and ₹844.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Atul Auto Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 17.97%, 3 Years at 43.37%, 1 Year at 0.88%, 6 Month at -26.48%, 3 Month at -12.33% and 1 Month at -8.71%.
