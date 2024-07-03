iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Atul Auto Ltd Share Price

542.5
(-4.91%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:54:56 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open571
  • Day's High579.8
  • 52 Wk High844.4
  • Prev. Close570.5
  • Day's Low541
  • 52 Wk Low 470
  • Turnover (lac)322.29
  • P/E58.51
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value149.63
  • EPS9.74
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,505.51
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Atul Auto Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Automobile

Open

571

Prev. Close

570.5

Turnover(Lac.)

322.29

Day's High

579.8

Day's Low

541

52 Week's High

844.4

52 Week's Low

470

Book Value

149.63

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,505.51

P/E

58.51

EPS

9.74

Divi. Yield

0

Atul Auto Ltd Corporate Action

10 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

22 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

10 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 10 Sep, 2024

arrow

Atul Auto Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Atul Auto Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:14 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 42.73%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 42.73%

Non-Promoter- 0.89%

Institutions: 0.88%

Non-Institutions: 56.37%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Atul Auto Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.88

12.43

10.97

10.97

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

387.32

318.29

257.82

282.26

Net Worth

401.2

330.72

268.79

293.23

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

295.9

625.34

555.97

475.32

yoy growth (%)

-52.68

12.47

16.96

-10.49

Raw materials

-239.19

-450.88

-404.2

-345.68

As % of sales

80.83

72.1

72.7

72.72

Employee costs

-37.73

-54.55

-40.12

-39.21

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-13.2

67.03

69.43

56.09

Depreciation

-6.56

-6.4

-5.26

-5.28

Tax paid

3

-14.64

-23.24

-19.05

Working capital

-40.77

-3.59

-2.79

6.61

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-52.68

12.47

16.96

-10.49

Op profit growth

-110.68

-1.69

21.93

-22

EBIT growth

-118.1

-2.56

23.24

-21.61

Net profit growth

-119.46

13.42

24.67

-21.84

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

518.26

504.6

306.68

290.27

617.51

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

518.26

504.6

306.68

290.27

617.51

Other Operating Income

9.03

8.52

8.74

5.63

7.83

Other Income

2.06

1.5

1.3

1.66

3.14

View Annually Results

Atul Auto Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd

M&M

3,190.55

36.343,96,343.733,840.880.6427,553.26451.64

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd

MARUTI

11,934.25

27.363,75,505.143,069.21.0535,589.12,777.61

Tata Motors Ltd

TATAMOTORS

790.4

48.172,90,956.114770.7915,37183.19

Bajaj Auto Ltd

BAJAJ-AUTO

8,965.7

30.62,50,379.582,005.040.8912,688.05978.53

Hyundai Motor India Ltd

HYUNDAI

1,828.65

24.971,48,573.141,337.797.2616,876.17126.57

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Atul Auto Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole Time Director & CFO

M J Patel

Non Executive Director

Vijay K Kedia

Managing Director

Niraj Jayantibhai Chandra

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Paras J Viramgama

Independent Director

Aarti J Juneja

Independent Director

Mohanjit Singh Walia

Independent Director

Jaichander Swaminathan

Independent Director

G M Yadwadkar

Independent Director

Honey Sethi

Independent Director

Ramesh Chandra Maheshwari

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Atul Auto Ltd

Summary

Incorporated as a private limited company in Jun.86, Atul Auto Ltd was converted into a public limited company in Aug.94. It was promoted by Jayantibhai J Chandra, Atul J Chandra and Mahendra J Patel. The Company is renowned leading manufacturer of 3-wheeler commercial vehicles in Gujarat. From common mens favourite vehicle CHHAKADA to todays ATUL Shakti, ATUL GEM, ATUL Smart and now Atul Gemini-Dz, Atul Auto Ltd. has come a long way. It has 150 exclusive dealers, more than 100 sub-dealers, 14 regional oces and 3 training centres in 16 states of India. It manufactures and sales Auto rickshaws in domestic and overseas market.The company set up its plant at Shapar (Rajkot district), Gujarat, with financial assitance from GSFC. Commercial production commenced in Jul.92. It manufactures diesel three wheelers like 6-seater auto rickshaws, pick-up vans for local transportation of goods and chassis of passenger vehicles. These vehicles are marketed under the Khushbu brand name. In 1995-96, the company undertook a project to create additional facilities for the expansion of its three wheelers capacity from 1080 to 3680 vehicles pa and also to establish manufacturing facilities for diesel operated motorcycle with a capacity of 3500 vehicles pa at its existing plant at Rajkot. A public issue was made to the extent of Rs.536.25 lacs.In 1997-98, the company installed its capacity of Motor Bikes FUZI by 3500 Nos. The Automobile Research Association of India has approved vehicle of the com
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Atul Auto Ltd share price today?

The Atul Auto Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹542.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Atul Auto Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Atul Auto Ltd is ₹1505.51 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Atul Auto Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Atul Auto Ltd is 58.51 and 3.81 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Atul Auto Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Atul Auto Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Atul Auto Ltd is ₹470 and ₹844.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Atul Auto Ltd?

Atul Auto Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 17.97%, 3 Years at 43.37%, 1 Year at 0.88%, 6 Month at -26.48%, 3 Month at -12.33% and 1 Month at -8.71%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Atul Auto Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Atul Auto Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 42.73 %
Institutions - 0.89 %
Public - 56.38 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Atul Auto Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.