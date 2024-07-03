Summary

Incorporated as a private limited company in Jun.86, Atul Auto Ltd was converted into a public limited company in Aug.94. It was promoted by Jayantibhai J Chandra, Atul J Chandra and Mahendra J Patel. The Company is renowned leading manufacturer of 3-wheeler commercial vehicles in Gujarat. From common mens favourite vehicle CHHAKADA to todays ATUL Shakti, ATUL GEM, ATUL Smart and now Atul Gemini-Dz, Atul Auto Ltd. has come a long way. It has 150 exclusive dealers, more than 100 sub-dealers, 14 regional oces and 3 training centres in 16 states of India. It manufactures and sales Auto rickshaws in domestic and overseas market.The company set up its plant at Shapar (Rajkot district), Gujarat, with financial assitance from GSFC. Commercial production commenced in Jul.92. It manufactures diesel three wheelers like 6-seater auto rickshaws, pick-up vans for local transportation of goods and chassis of passenger vehicles. These vehicles are marketed under the Khushbu brand name. In 1995-96, the company undertook a project to create additional facilities for the expansion of its three wheelers capacity from 1080 to 3680 vehicles pa and also to establish manufacturing facilities for diesel operated motorcycle with a capacity of 3500 vehicles pa at its existing plant at Rajkot. A public issue was made to the extent of Rs.536.25 lacs.In 1997-98, the company installed its capacity of Motor Bikes FUZI by 3500 Nos. The Automobile Research Association of India has approved vehicle of the com

