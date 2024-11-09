Board Meeting 9 Nov 2024 22 Oct 2024

ATUL AUTO LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and Standalone and Consolidated Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended September 30, 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 09, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.11.2024)

Board Meeting 10 Aug 2024 16 Jul 2024

ATUL AUTO LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30 2024 Revised Standalone and Consolidated financial results for quarter ended June 30, 2024 Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 and Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/08/2024)

Board Meeting 17 May 2024 24 Apr 2024

ATUL AUTO LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024. Resignation of Mr. Jayantibhai J Chandra from the post of Chairman and Whole-time Director Details of KMPs for the purpose of determining materiality of an event and information (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/05/2024)

Board Meeting 31 Jan 2024 19 Jan 2024