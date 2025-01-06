iifl-logo-icon 1
Atul Auto Ltd Cash Flow Statement

544
(-4.65%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:05 PM

Atul Auto FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-13.2

67.03

69.43

56.09

Depreciation

-6.56

-6.4

-5.26

-5.28

Tax paid

3

-14.64

-23.24

-19.05

Working capital

-40.77

-3.59

-2.79

6.61

Other operating items

Operating

-57.53

42.4

38.13

38.37

Capital expenditure

3.8

14.8

7.73

4.33

Free cash flow

-53.73

57.2

45.86

42.71

Equity raised

584.74

451.6

347.02

285.43

Investing

14.54

-43.94

34.86

22.71

Financing

16.43

0.74

0

0

Dividends paid

0

3.29

11.52

6.04

Net in cash

561.98

468.89

439.26

356.89

