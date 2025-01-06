Atul Auto Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-13.2
67.03
69.43
56.09
Depreciation
-6.56
-6.4
-5.26
-5.28
Tax paid
3
-14.64
-23.24
-19.05
Working capital
-40.77
-3.59
-2.79
6.61
Other operating items
Operating
-57.53
42.4
38.13
38.37
Capital expenditure
3.8
14.8
7.73
4.33
Free cash flow
-53.73
57.2
45.86
42.71
Equity raised
584.74
451.6
347.02
285.43
Investing
14.54
-43.94
34.86
22.71
Financing
16.43
0.74
0
0
Dividends paid
0
3.29
11.52
6.04
Net in cash
561.98
468.89
439.26
356.89
