|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
295.9
625.34
555.97
475.32
yoy growth (%)
-52.68
12.47
16.96
-10.49
Raw materials
-239.19
-450.88
-404.2
-345.68
As % of sales
80.83
72.1
72.7
72.72
Employee costs
-37.73
-54.55
-40.12
-39.21
As % of sales
12.75
8.72
7.21
8.24
Other costs
-26.6
-48.59
-39.09
-30.93
As % of sales (Other Cost)
8.98
7.77
7.03
6.5
Operating profit
-7.62
71.32
72.54
59.49
OPM
-2.57
11.4
13.04
12.51
Depreciation
-6.56
-6.4
-5.26
-5.28
Interest expense
-0.88
-1.03
-0.42
-0.57
Other income
1.86
3.14
2.56
2.46
Profit before tax
-13.2
67.03
69.43
56.09
Taxes
3
-14.64
-23.24
-19.05
Tax rate
-22.72
-21.84
-33.47
-33.95
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-10.2
52.39
46.19
37.04
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-10.2
52.39
46.19
37.04
yoy growth (%)
-119.46
13.42
24.67
-21.84
NPM
-3.44
8.37
8.3
7.79
