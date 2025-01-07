iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Atul Auto Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

554.55
(1.94%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:34:55 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Atul Auto Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

295.9

625.34

555.97

475.32

yoy growth (%)

-52.68

12.47

16.96

-10.49

Raw materials

-239.19

-450.88

-404.2

-345.68

As % of sales

80.83

72.1

72.7

72.72

Employee costs

-37.73

-54.55

-40.12

-39.21

As % of sales

12.75

8.72

7.21

8.24

Other costs

-26.6

-48.59

-39.09

-30.93

As % of sales (Other Cost)

8.98

7.77

7.03

6.5

Operating profit

-7.62

71.32

72.54

59.49

OPM

-2.57

11.4

13.04

12.51

Depreciation

-6.56

-6.4

-5.26

-5.28

Interest expense

-0.88

-1.03

-0.42

-0.57

Other income

1.86

3.14

2.56

2.46

Profit before tax

-13.2

67.03

69.43

56.09

Taxes

3

-14.64

-23.24

-19.05

Tax rate

-22.72

-21.84

-33.47

-33.95

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-10.2

52.39

46.19

37.04

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-10.2

52.39

46.19

37.04

yoy growth (%)

-119.46

13.42

24.67

-21.84

NPM

-3.44

8.37

8.3

7.79

Atul Auto : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Atul Auto Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.