Atul Auto Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.88
12.43
10.97
10.97
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
387.32
318.29
257.82
282.26
Net Worth
401.2
330.72
268.79
293.23
Minority Interest
Debt
0.21
35.88
80.75
15.69
Deferred Tax Liability Net
9.21
8.37
6.04
0.38
Total Liabilities
410.62
374.97
355.58
309.3
Fixed Assets
229.95
236.83
241.19
238.53
Intangible Assets
Investments
110.03
84.88
68.23
29.16
Deferred Tax Asset Net
11
14.44
13.84
0
Networking Capital
47.75
34.55
26.96
33.13
Inventories
52.88
53.96
49.77
51.12
Inventory Days
63.05
Sundry Debtors
47.1
27.96
20.76
23.2
Debtor Days
28.61
Other Current Assets
16.99
27.67
25.81
30.23
Sundry Creditors
-39.72
-46.05
-41.39
-48.08
Creditor Days
59.3
Other Current Liabilities
-29.5
-28.99
-27.99
-23.34
Cash
11.89
4.27
5.36
8.48
Total Assets
410.62
374.97
355.58
309.3
