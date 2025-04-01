Atul Auto Posts 17.5% Growth in Domestic Sales for March 2025

Shares of Atul Auto, a small cap player in the two & three wheeler space, surged nearly 16% on April 1. The stock price spiked when the company released strong sales numbers for March 2025.

The company witnessed a significant 17.5% year-on-year growth in domestic sales for March, driven primarily by a surge in demand for its internal combustion (IC) engine three-wheelers.

Atul Auto sold 3,391 units domestically in March 2025 compared to 2,886 units in the same month last year. The primary driver behind the growth was the huge increase in sales of IC engine three-wheelers, which climbed 34.26% year-on-year to 2,708 units in March 2025, compared to 2,017 units in March 2024.

However, electric rickshaw (L3) sales declined sharply by 42.94% YoY at 473 units sold in March 2025. L5 electric sales experienced even better growth, with 210 units sold for a 425% increase, as demand for EVs continues to surge in this class.

In terms of total sales including exports the figure stood at 3,693 units in March, a growth of 18.06% compared to March 2024. During the fiscal year 2024-25, Atul Auto achieved total sales (including exports) of 34,012 units, a strong growth of 30.62% over the previous fiscal year.