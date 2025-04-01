iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Atul Auto Posts 17.5% Growth in Domestic Sales for March 2025

1 Apr 2025 , 02:48 PM

Shares of Atul Auto, a small cap player in the two & three wheeler space, surged nearly 16% on April 1. The stock price spiked when the company released strong sales numbers for March 2025.

The company witnessed a significant 17.5% year-on-year growth in domestic sales for March, driven primarily by a surge in demand for its internal combustion (IC) engine three-wheelers.

Atul Auto sold 3,391 units domestically in March 2025 compared to 2,886 units in the same month last year. The primary driver behind the growth was the huge increase in sales of IC engine three-wheelers, which climbed 34.26% year-on-year to 2,708 units in March 2025, compared to 2,017 units in March 2024.

However, electric rickshaw (L3) sales declined sharply by 42.94% YoY at 473 units sold in March 2025. L5 electric sales experienced even better growth, with 210 units sold for a 425% increase, as demand for EVs continues to surge in this class.

In terms of total sales including exports the figure stood at 3,693 units in March, a growth of 18.06% compared to March 2024. During the fiscal year 2024-25, Atul Auto achieved total sales (including exports) of 34,012 units, a strong growth of 30.62% over the previous fiscal year.

Related Tags

  • Atul Auto
  • Atul Auto Limited
  • Atul Auto Ltd
  • Atul Auto Ltd monthly sales
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Swiggy Faces ₹158.25 Crore Income Tax Demand

Swiggy Faces ₹158.25 Crore Income Tax Demand

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Apr 2025|09:47 PM
Maruti Suzuki Posts 3% Growth in March Sales

Maruti Suzuki Posts 3% Growth in March Sales

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Apr 2025|08:35 PM
Hindalco Plans $5.19B Expansion, Focuses on Recycling and Sustainability

Hindalco Plans $5.19B Expansion, Focuses on Recycling and Sustainability

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Apr 2025|08:24 PM
SBI Card Appoints Salila Pande as MD and CEO, Effective April 1, 2025

SBI Card Appoints Salila Pande as MD and CEO, Effective April 1, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Apr 2025|08:15 PM
Samsung Names TM Roh as Interim Head of Consumer Electronics

Samsung Names TM Roh as Interim Head of Consumer Electronics

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Apr 2025|08:03 PM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.