iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Atul Auto Ltd Key Ratios

518.3
(-0.56%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Atul Auto Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-52.68

12.47

16.96

-10.49

Op profit growth

-110.76

-1.89

21.92

-22

EBIT growth

-118.49

-2.77

23.24

-21.61

Net profit growth

-115.26

11.91

30.41

-22.52

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-2.58

11.38

13.04

12.51

EBIT margin

-4.24

10.85

12.56

11.92

Net profit margin

-2.76

8.57

8.61

7.72

RoCE

-4

25.22

33.52

32.44

RoNW

-0.67

5.06

5.91

5.43

RoA

-0.65

4.97

5.74

5.25

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-4.76

23.81

21.05

16.88

Dividend per share

0

1.5

5.25

4.25

Cash EPS

-6.71

21.51

19.42

14.32

Book value per share

136.63

140.28

100.63

83.84

Valuation ratios

P/E

-37.6

5.94

20.97

27.56

P/CEPS

-26.64

6.57

22.72

32.47

P/B

1.31

1

4.38

5.54

EV/EBIDTA

-66.56

4.15

12.66

15.79

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

7.4

26.62

19.79

Tax payout

-22.32

-21.88

-33.47

-33.95

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

62.45

45.61

41.16

47.43

Inventory days

61.15

27.45

27

27.24

Creditor days

-52.35

-29.08

-32.22

-31.58

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

14.27

-65.93

-165.68

-97.77

Net debt / equity

0.02

0

-0.08

-0.23

Net debt / op. profit

-0.86

-0.02

-0.24

-0.71

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-80.83

-72.1

-72.7

-72.72

Employee costs

-12.75

-8.72

-7.21

-8.24

Other costs

-8.99

-7.79

-7.03

-6.5

Atul Auto : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Atul Auto Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.