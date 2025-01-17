Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-52.68
12.47
16.96
-10.49
Op profit growth
-110.76
-1.89
21.92
-22
EBIT growth
-118.49
-2.77
23.24
-21.61
Net profit growth
-115.26
11.91
30.41
-22.52
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-2.58
11.38
13.04
12.51
EBIT margin
-4.24
10.85
12.56
11.92
Net profit margin
-2.76
8.57
8.61
7.72
RoCE
-4
25.22
33.52
32.44
RoNW
-0.67
5.06
5.91
5.43
RoA
-0.65
4.97
5.74
5.25
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-4.76
23.81
21.05
16.88
Dividend per share
0
1.5
5.25
4.25
Cash EPS
-6.71
21.51
19.42
14.32
Book value per share
136.63
140.28
100.63
83.84
Valuation ratios
P/E
-37.6
5.94
20.97
27.56
P/CEPS
-26.64
6.57
22.72
32.47
P/B
1.31
1
4.38
5.54
EV/EBIDTA
-66.56
4.15
12.66
15.79
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
7.4
26.62
19.79
Tax payout
-22.32
-21.88
-33.47
-33.95
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
62.45
45.61
41.16
47.43
Inventory days
61.15
27.45
27
27.24
Creditor days
-52.35
-29.08
-32.22
-31.58
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
14.27
-65.93
-165.68
-97.77
Net debt / equity
0.02
0
-0.08
-0.23
Net debt / op. profit
-0.86
-0.02
-0.24
-0.71
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-80.83
-72.1
-72.7
-72.72
Employee costs
-12.75
-8.72
-7.21
-8.24
Other costs
-8.99
-7.79
-7.03
-6.5
