Atul Auto Ltd Summary

Incorporated as a private limited company in Jun.86, Atul Auto Ltd was converted into a public limited company in Aug.94. It was promoted by Jayantibhai J Chandra, Atul J Chandra and Mahendra J Patel. The Company is renowned leading manufacturer of 3-wheeler commercial vehicles in Gujarat. From common mens favourite vehicle CHHAKADA to todays ATUL Shakti, ATUL GEM, ATUL Smart and now Atul Gemini-Dz, Atul Auto Ltd. has come a long way. It has 150 exclusive dealers, more than 100 sub-dealers, 14 regional oces and 3 training centres in 16 states of India. It manufactures and sales Auto rickshaws in domestic and overseas market.The company set up its plant at Shapar (Rajkot district), Gujarat, with financial assitance from GSFC. Commercial production commenced in Jul.92. It manufactures diesel three wheelers like 6-seater auto rickshaws, pick-up vans for local transportation of goods and chassis of passenger vehicles. These vehicles are marketed under the Khushbu brand name. In 1995-96, the company undertook a project to create additional facilities for the expansion of its three wheelers capacity from 1080 to 3680 vehicles pa and also to establish manufacturing facilities for diesel operated motorcycle with a capacity of 3500 vehicles pa at its existing plant at Rajkot. A public issue was made to the extent of Rs.536.25 lacs.In 1997-98, the company installed its capacity of Motor Bikes FUZI by 3500 Nos. The Automobile Research Association of India has approved vehicle of the company Khushbu RTVG complying with EURO II emission norms during 1999-2000. During 2001-02 Atul Auto ltd has acquired additional 2,20,500 equity shares in M/s Khushbu Auto Finance Pvt Ltd resulting the total holding in such company being the 51% of the equity share capital. Thus Khushbu Auto Finance Pvt Ltd became the subsidiary of the company from 1st April,2002.In year 2003, Company subscribed to the Right Offer of subsidiary Company i.e. Khushbu Auto Finance Limited (KAFL) and acquired additional 11.48 lacs Equity Shares on 24th April, 2002. After acquiring these shares, the total stake of the Company in KAFL stood at 51.02% of the paid up share capital of KAFL. The Company installed Wind Turbine Generator (WTG) of 1.25 MW capacity at Village Soda, Nr Jaiselmer, State Rajasthan in 2005 and further installed 0.600 MW Wind Turbine Generator at Gandhvi, Dist. Jamnagar in January 2006. On 28th May 2009, Company introduced all-new rear engine three-wheeler, under the brand ATUL GEM, at Ajmer. The new facility of manufacturing such as BIW for fabrication of Chassis with cabin was installed for this new model. It launched improvised version for front engine three wheeler under brand ATUL SMART in 2010-11. It launched Atul Gemini in 0.35 tons payload capacity powered by diesel engine in May 2013. It launched electric three wheelers in 2017. It acquired 100% stake in Khushbu Auto Finance Limited, by purchasing 70% shares from existing shareholders of the Company costing Rs 44.57 Crore and became the subsidiary of the Company in 2022