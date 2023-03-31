Atul Auto Ltd Management Discussions

ECONOMY DURING FISCAL 2023 Global

During fiscal 2023, the global economy appears poised for a gradual recovery from the devastating effects of the pandemic and of war in Ukraine. China is rebounding strongly following the reopening of its economy. Supply-chain disruptions are unwinding, while the dislocations to energy and food markets caused by the war are receding. Simultaneously, the massive and synchronous tightening of monetary policy by most central banks should start to yield results, with inflation slowly going down. Although inflation has declined as central banks have raised interest rates and food and energy prices have come down, underlying price pressures are proving sticky, with labor markets tight in a number of economies. Side effects from the fast rise in policy rates are becoming apparent, as banking sector vulnerabilities are coming into focus and fears of contagion have risen across the broader financial sector, including nonbank financial institutions. Policymakers are taking forceful actions to stabilize the banking system.

Global growth is projected to fall from an estimated 3.5 percent in 2022 to 3.0 percent in both 2023 and 2024. Global headline inflation is expected to fall from 8.7 percent in 2022 to 6.8 percent in 2023 and 5.2 percent in 2024. For advanced economies, the growth slowdown projected for 2023 remains significant: from 2.7 percent in 2022 to 1.5 percent in 2023. About 93 percent of advanced economies are projected to have lower growth in 2023, and growth in 2024 among this group of economies is projected to remain at 1.4 percent. For emerging market and developing economies, growth is projected to be broadly stable at 4.0 percent in 2023 and 4.1 percent 2024. However, this stable average masks divergences, with about 61 percent of the economies in this group growing faster in 2023 and the rest - including low-income countries and most geographic regions growing more slowly.

Indian

According to the second advance estimates released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) in May this year Indias real GDP growth for FY23 is placed at 7.2%, driven by private consumption and public investment. Economic activity remained resilient in Q4. Index of Industrial Production (IIP) expanded by 5.2% indicative of the strength of industrial activity. In the services sector, domestic air passenger traffic, port freight traffic, e-way bills and toll collections posted healthy growth in Q4, while railway freight traffic registered a modest growth. Purchasing Managers Indices (PMI) pointed towards sustained expansion in both manufacturing (56.4) and services in March (57.8).

A good rabi crop should strengthen rural demand, while the sustained buoyancy in contact-intensive services should support urban demand. The governments thrust on capital expenditure, above trend capacity utilization in manufacturing, double digit credit growth and the moderation in commodity prices are expected to bolster manufacturing and investment activity. GOI in the Union Budget 2023-24 increased total capex outlay by 33.0% to Rs.10 lakh Crore, 100 critical transport infrastructure projects, for last and first mile connectivity for ports, coal, steel, fertilizer, and food grains sectors have been identified. Budgetary allocation for MoRTH saw a 25% increase totaling to Rs.2.6 lakh Crore. The external demand drag could accentuate, given slowing global trade and output. Taking all these factors into consideration, RBI has forecasted Indias real GDP growth for FY24 at 6.5%.

The inflation trajectory for 2023-24 would be shaped by both domestic and global factors. The expectation of a record food grains production bodes well for the food prices outlook. The impact of recent unseasonal rains and hailstorms, however, needs to be watched. Crude oil prices outlook is subject to high uncertainty. Taking into account these factors and assuming an annual average crude oil price (Indian basket) of US$ 85/barrel and a normal monsoon, CPI inflation is projected at 5.2% for FY24.

AUTO INDUSTRY

Indian Auto Industry sold 2.60 Crore vehicles in FY 2022-23 which was 2.32 Crore in FY2021-22.

Domestic Market

Total domestic vehicles sale increased from 1.76 Crore to 2.12 Crore vehicles in FY 2022-23 showing a growth of 20%. Within this, total Passenger Vehicle Sales increased from 30,69,523 to 38,90,1 14 units and the overall Commercial Vehicles sales increased from 7,16,566 to 9,62,468 units. Whereas 3W sales increased from 2,61,385 to 4,88,768 vehicles showing a growth of 87% and 2W sales increased from 1.35 Crore to 1.58 Crore registering a growth of 17%.

International Market

Due to global market disruptions on account of severe inflation, geo-political tension and forex issues, auto sales has been decreased from 56.17 Lakh to 47.61 Lakh, de-growth of 15%. Within this, total Passenger Vehicle Sales increased from 5,77,875 to 6,62,891 units and the overall Commercial Vehicles sales decreased from 92,297 to 78,645 units. Whereas 3W sales was most hit segment as the sales decreased by 27% from 4,99,730 to 3,65,549 vehicles and 2W decreased by 18% from 44.43 Lakh to 36.52 Lakh Units.

RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT

The Company has been strategically making required investment in Research and Development Activities. The main focus of the Company in sphere of R&D is on electric vehicle capable of providing the comfort that is being given by the alternate fuel three wheelers. The Company has also in the process of launching more models and variants in Alternate Fuel Three Wheelers with a capacity of 0.50 tonne on the back of a strong support of R&D.

The R&D team continues their efforts in developing cutting-edge technologies that are relevant for the near and long-term requirements of the Companys business plans. These developments are centered on customers, emerging mobility needs, providing advanced safety systems and sustainability. The Company continues to leverage global talent through several co- operations with Indian and global expert organizations.

Alternate Fuel 3W

The Company has been moving progressively into Alternate Fuel 3W (Petrol/ CNG/ LPG) space. As part of Companys commitment to make constant embellishments in its Alternate Fuel 3W space, the Company has been focused on improving its Alternate Fuel 3W in terms of comfort and economy in 0.35 tonne as well as 0.50 tonne segment.

Electric Vehicles (EV)

Backed with the rich experience in the three wheeler industry, the Company has ventured into the world of electric vehicles by launch of EV i.e. Atul Mobili and Atul Energie this year. Having confidence upon the models launched, the Board foresee this as a new era for the industry as well as for the Company. Considering the benefits provided under FAME II (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid & Electric Vehicles) and fuel costs, the Boards believes in bright future of electric three wheeler and necessary developments are going into this segment. Further, AGPL has tied-up with Honda Power Pack Energy India and Valeo to develop the prototype Cargo and Passenger three wheeler with the most reliable Honda Mobile Power Pack e: Swap & Valeo power train system. This is considered as a remarkable step towards providing swappable battery solution in 3W segment.

OPPORTUNITIES AND THREATS

The whole automobile industry has been transforming towards greater safety and greener environment. Considering the importance of automobile industry to the economy, its potential for generating employment opportunities and its backward and forward linkage with several sectors, the Government is keen to support its development.

The BS6 OBD 2 norms were a big engineering change. The notification of the OBD norms splitting it into OBD 2A and 2B came in only in November 2022. The powertrain and vehicle configurations had to be adjusted to meet the new norms rapidly. Such changes increase the capital investment and increases the cost.

The Government is actively pursuing the plan for electrification of the vehicle fleet and has announced the benefits under FAME II (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid & Electric Vehicles) policy. The industry is gearing up for meeting this challenge on the technology and product fronts. Having required technology support and R&D strength, the Company is satisfactorily progressing to launch electric three wheeler with Lithium-ion battery.

With new range of Alternate Fuel 3W (Petrol/ CNG/ LPG) and recovery of economic activities upon disappearing COVID-19 impact, the Company expect to have deeper penetration in existing markets.

The strategic move by making Khushbu Auto Finance Limited, a Wholly Owned Subsidiary, is becoming helpful in having retail financing facilities to the customers of Atul and acting as a spirit to expand or strengthen the reach of the Company where the dealers were in need of the retails financiers to boost the business. When this finance arm is available, it would also become beneficial to EV from AGPL where the financiers may reluctant in initial face.

RISKS AND CONCERNS

The geo political tension that emerged last year, though localized, had global ramifications. This situation remains persistent and unresolved. This issue hangs over the global economy and trade. Any escalation or delayed resolution would impact global liquidity, food and energy demand supply. These could adversely impact many low income and emerging markets. Even though the India story remains buoyant, the speed of growth may be impacted by global factors.

The global liquidity and inflationary trends could also lead to slowdown in private investments and consumption. These could adversely impact the global economy and slow down the Indian recovery. The Indian urban consumption which has seen a smart recovery may be susceptible to challenges on liquidity, especially in the emerging start up ecosystem.

In international business, there is risk of slower than expected recovery due to currency depreciation, inflation, forex shortage and socio-political turmoil in select geographies.

The broader risk of supply chain disturbances is expected to be lower than previous years. However, some EV specific components may continue to face challenges leading to delayed service levels and impacted financial performance.

The Company manages a diversified, multi-source, global supply chain. Any new developments arising out of geo political strife, which impact the global supply chain, causing short-term or mid- term disruptions in the supply of essential raw materials or utilities could also have an impact.

The Company has repaid its term loan and become the debt-free, hence adverse externalities will affect less to the company.

Demand growth in India will need to be preceded by an improvement in consumer sentiment. The consumer sentiment index, though on the mend, is yet to recover to pre-COVID levels. This could be adversely impacted by slower than projected GDP growth. The consumption demand may also be impacted by persistent high inflation directly and by raising of interest rates by RBI to counter inflation. When a large section of the Indian three wheeler buyers rely on retail finance, any increase in cost of credit could impact Sales.

Monsoon still delivers majority of the irrigation needs of Indian agriculture. This year due to predicted El-Nino conditions if the monsoons are less than normal, this could significantly impact and delay recovery in rural demand further.

Additionally, three wheeler export industry is influenced by changing regulatory policies in some specific markets. Country specific retail prices may be adversely impacted by currency devaluations due to global inflation, supply disruptions and liquidity situation.

OUTLOOK

FY23 has been a year which showed the revival in the economy and particularly in three wheeler segment. The Company could gain the business from the increased demand in the market post- covid and could able to make its balance sheet positive.

While inflation continued to affect every one of us during the year, your Company was able to more than neutralize through better price realization on account of product-mix and increase in sale of diesel vehicles.

Auto Expo held at New Delhi in January this year provided a great opportunity to demonstrate the technological readiness for the future. Atul Mobili, a passenger 3W and Atul Energie, a Cargo 3W in L5 EV segment are launched by Atul Greentech Private Limited (AGPL). The Company is confident on these products to achieve the new milestones in emerging EV segment not only in India, but in international market, too.

The factors affecting the international markets are expected to move towards favorable to auto industry in coming year. This may boost up the business development attempts of the Company. The scrappage policy as well as increasing urbanization is seen to be positive for the business.

Growth in fiscal 2024 and coming years is expected to be holistic, supported by following factors:

i) Strong rural demand by favorable agri season

ii) A pickup in urban consumption demand

iii) Improving consumer sentiment

iv) Increase in CNG dispensing units

v) Extension of FAME II Incentives

vi) Possibility of fuel prices remained moderated

vii) Uptick in capex spends by the Central and State governments

The Company has been analyzing what has been happening in the economy specifically concerning the supply and demand, and taking steps to align the business with it to overcome the risk and grab the opportunity wherever it is available. The Company is also eying over the opportunity lying in three wheeler EV segment across the globe.

INTERNALCONTROLSYSTEMS

Your company maintains adequate internal control system which is continuously evaluated by professional auditors of repute. The company continues to improve the present internal control systems by implementation of appropriate policy and processes. The Company is focused on incorporating the controls and checks in ERP system of SAP. Further, the Company has appointed KPMG as Internal Auditors for FY 2023-24 and FY 2024-25 which also includes Atul Greentech Private Limited and Khushbu Auto Finance Limited.

An increased emphasis has been laid on Internal Control Systems and Vigilance Systems to ensure efficacy and monitoring of the Companys operations.

MATERIAL DEVELOPMENTS IN HUMAN RESOURCES / INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS FRONT

Human Resource Development activity includes workforce planning, employee engagement, performance and compensation management, learning and development, career & succession planning and organization development. Towards sustenance and delivering improved results, these activities have a structured approach, policies and standard operating procedures which are reviewed and updated periodically. The

Company is committed to nurturing, enhancing and retaining top talent through superior Learning and Organizational Development. As on March 31, 2023, the number of employees working with the Company was 615 excluding contractual labour. The Company continuously maintain good industrial relations without any disruption at work.

COMPANYS OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE

The details of companys financial performance vis-a-vis operational performance during the financial year ended March 31,2023 are as under:

• The Company sold 25,549 vehicles in FY 2023 in compare to last year figure of 16,061 vehicles. Out of this, 2,566 vehicles sold in international market in compared to 1,691 vehicles last year.

• The ratio of cargo, passenger and E-Rickshaw to total number of three wheelers sold during FY 2023 were 41%, 41% and 18% respectively.

• The income from operations increased to Rs.47,470 Lacs in FY 2023 compared to Rs.29,382 Lacs last year. The Income from operations consists of Vehicle Sales Turnover in export of Rs.3,719 Lacs.

• EBITDA margin for the year is 5.46% which was (-) 6.52% during last financial year.

• Average Sales Realization P/Vehicle has gone down to Rs.1,67,828/- by 2.03% on account of change in product mix.

• Material cost in FY 2023 stood at Rs.37,072 Lacs in compare to Rs.24,039 Lacs in last year.

• Employee benefits expenses stood at Rs.4,496 Lacs in FY 2023 as compared to Rs.3,966 Lacs last year.

• Finance cost increased to Rs.633 Lacs in FY 2023 from Rs.400 Lacs in FY 2022.

• Product Development Charges decreased to Rs.52 Lacs this year in compare to Rs.95 Lacs last year.

• Achieved Net Profit for the year of Rs.440 Lacs as against loss of Rs.2,487 Lacs during last financial year.

KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS

The key financial ratios of the Company are as under:

Particulars 2022-23 2021-22 Details of significant changes Debtors Turnover (Days) 23 28 - Inventory Turnover (Days) 41 64 The turnover has increased by more than 60% and hence the inventory turnover ratio has improved. Interest Coverage Ratio (Times) 1.94 -7.12 The company has pre-paid considerable amount of debt during the year hence debt has been reduced and so the debt equity ratio has improved. Debt Equity Ratio 0.11 0.30 Current Ratio (Times) 1.46 1.12 As on 31.03.2023, the company has surplus cash and liquid investment are in excess and hence ratio has improved, comparatively. Operating Profit (Before Tax) (%) 0.67 -11.87 During the year, the company has sold 25049 vehicles as against 16061 vehicles last year, which has resulted in favorable ratios. Net Profit Margin (%) 0.93 -8.46 Return on Net Worth (%) 1.33 -9.25

Cautionary Statement

This document contains statements about expected future events, financial and operating results of Atul Auto Limited, which are forward- looking. By their nature, forward-looking statements require the Company to make assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. There is significant risk that the assumptions, predictions and other forward- looking statements will not prove to be accurate. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a number of factors could cause assumptions, actual future results and events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, this document is subject to the disclaimer and qualified in its entirely by the assumptions, qualifications and risk factors referred to in the managements discussion and analysis of Atul Auto Limiteds Annual Report FY 2023.