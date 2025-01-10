On the Standalone Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) Financial Statements

To the Members of

ATUL AUTO LIMITED

OPINION

We have audited the accompanying Ind AS Standalone financial statements of ATUL AUTO LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss which also includes Other Comprehensive Income and Cash Flow Statement and the statement of Changes in Equity for the year ended, and notes to financial statements including summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as ‘Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended (‘The Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit including other comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

BASIS OF OPINION

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on standalone Ind AS financial statements.

KEY AUDIT MATTERS

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone Ind AS Financial statements for the year ended March 31 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined the matters described below to be the Key Audit Matters to be communicated in our Report: -

Sr. No. Key Audit Matter Auditors Response 1. Issue of Convertible warrants /Equity Shares Principal Audit Procedures- Company has issued share warrants on preferential allotment as per private placement offer letter dated 12th November, 2022. For purpose of issue of this warrants company have passed resolution dated 18th November, 2022 and the same is obtained by us. Further part of this warrants were converted into Equity shares and the amount for the same was received by the company on 26th June, 2023 and 15th September, 2023. We have checked PAS-03 filled by the company with ROC dated 26th June, 2023 and 15th September, 2023.

INFORMATION OTHER THAN THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND AUDITORS REPORT THEREON

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone Ind AS financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone Ind AS financial statements, or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. However, we have nothing to report in this matter.

RESPONSIBILITIES OF MANAGEMENT AND THOSE CHARGED WITH GOVERNANCE FOR THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Companys Management is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position and financial performance of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with relevant rules issued there under.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone Ind AS financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THE AUDIT OF THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone Ind AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone Ind AS financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from an error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone Ind AS financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone Ind AS financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the current period and are therefore reported as key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure-A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: - (a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit.

(b) In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss including the Statement of Other Comprehensive income, the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account. The company is having SAP system for maintenance of books of accounts through which Standard Trial Balance of both units (Shapar & Bhayla) is being generated and consolidated through the system.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with relevant rules issued there under.

(e) The observations relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the Emphasis of Matter paragraph above.

(f) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended: In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the managerial remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act, read with Schedule V of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) which are required to be commented upon by us. (h) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

(i) (a) The respective Managements of the Company and its subsidiaries which are companies incorporated in India, whose financial statements have been audited under the Act, have represented to us that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company or any of such subsidiaries to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company or any of such subsidiaries ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The respective Managements of the Company and its subsidiaries which are companies incorporated in India, whose financial statements have been audited under the Act, have represented to us that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company or any of such subsidiaries from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company or any of such subsidiaries shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances performed by us on the Company and its subsidiaries which are companies incorporated in India whose financial statements have been audited under the Act, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement. (j) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: (i) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Ind AS financial statements – Refer Note No. 34 to the Ind AS financial statements.

(ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

(h) Based on our examination which included test checks, except for the instances mentioned below, the Company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account, recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year respective software: (i) The feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility was not enabled at the database level to log any direct data changes for the accounting softwares.

(ii) For the Periods where audit trail (edit log) facility was enabled and operated throughout the year for the respective accounting software, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail being tampered with.

Annexure-A to Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in Paragraph 1 under the heading of "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our report of even date of Atul Auto Limited

I. FIXED ASSETS

(a) (i) The Company is maintaining the Property, Plant & Equipment records on SAP platform. Property, Plant & Equipment records contain full particulars including classification, quantitative details and location.

(ii) The Company is maintaining the Intangible Assets records on SAP platform. Intangible records contain full particulars of such assets.

(b) According to information provided by the management, the company has a performed physical verification, and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and the nature of its assets.

(c) Based on the information and explanation provided to us, we are of the opinion that the title deeds of certain immovable properties, as disclosed in Note No. 02 to the Ind AS financial statements, are not held in the name of the Company as under:

Description Gross Carrying Value Held in Name of Relationship with person in whose name Held Period Held Reasons for not being held in name of company Right to use Common Approach Road to Bhayla Plant (Ahmedabad) Rs. 30Lacs Jayantilal Jagjivandas Chandra Chairman and Whole time Director (Key Managerial Personnel) Since 2014 It is an Agricultural Land and agreement of right to use of road has been entered into the name of Whole Time Director.

(d) Based on the information and explanation provided to us, the company has carried not out any revaluation activity of its Property Plant and Equipment and therefore this clause is not applicable to the company.

(e) Based on information and explanation provided to us, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder and therefore this clause is not applicable to the company.

II. INVENTORIES

(a) As informed to us, Physical verification (PV) of Inventory (Except WIP & Stock with third parties) has been carried out by the company during the year. The discrepancies, wherever noticed have been adjusted in the books of accounts as excess/short inventory. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and the nature of its Inventory.

(b) Refer to Note no. 10 of Financial Statements and based on information and explanation provided to us, the company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of limits specified in the order, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets &the periodic returns as well as revised returns filed by the Company with such banks are in agreement with the books of accounts of the Company.

III. LOANS/ GUARANTEES/ SECURITIES PROVIDED a) Refer to Note no. 34 of Financial Statements and as informed to us, company has made investments in, provided guarantee and/or security and/or granted loans or advances in the nature of secured/unsecured loans to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships, and other Parties.

(i) Details of Aggregate amount of Loans, Advances, Guarantees and Securities made to Subsidiaries, Associates and Joint Ventures are as below-

Nature ALIGN=RIGHT>Aggregate Amount (Rs.) Balance Outstanding (Rs.) Party Relationship with Party Inter-Corporate Deposit 3120 NIL Atul Greentech Private Limited Guarantee to Chola Mandalam Finance in respect of finance made as per tri-party agreement 183 183 Khushbu Auto Finance Limited Guarantee to Bankers 5,000 2,029 Atul Greentech Private Limited Guarantee to Bankers 15,000 8,953 Khushbu Auto Finance Limited Wholly Owned Subsidiary (w.e.f. 01/09/2021)

(ii) Details of Aggregate amount of Loans, Advances, Guarantees and Securities made to other than Subsidiaries, Associates and Joint Ventures are as below-

Nature Aggregate Amount Balance Outstanding Party Guarantee to Chola Mandalam Finance in respect of finance made to end user 748 748 End Users of AAL (Considering business requirement and rationale of the company) Staff Advances 10 10 Employees of Atul Auto Limited.

(b) Based on the information and explanation provided to us, the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees provided are not prejudicial to the companys interest.

(c) As informed to us, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest of Loans has been stipulated and repayments or receipts are regular.

(d) As informed to us, no amount of loan is overdue for more than 90 Days.

(e) Refer to Note no. 34 of Financial Statements and based upon information and explanation provided to us, the company has not renewed any loans or granted fresh loans for the loans falling due this year and therefore this sub-clause is not applicable to the company.

(f) Refer to Note no. 34 of Financial Statements and based upon information and explanation provided to us, the company has granted following loans which are either repayable on demand or loans without any terms or period of repayment.

Party to which loan is granted Relation with Party to which the Loan is granted Aggregate Amount of Loan Outstanding (Rs.) Percentage (%) to Total Loans Granted Staff Advances Employees 10 100%

IV. LOANS, INVESTMENTS, GUARANTEES AND SECURITIES

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there are no loans, guarantees and securities given in respect of which provisions of section 185 of the Act are applicable and hence not commented upon. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, provision of section 186 of the Act with respect to loan, guarantee and investments made have been complied with by company.

V. DEPOSITS

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposit and hence the provisions of Section 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 with regard to the deposits accepted is not applicable to the Company. Therefore, the provision of Clause (v) of paragraph 3 of "the Order" is not applicable to the Company.

VI. COST RECORDS

The Central Government has not prescribed maintenance of cost records under section 148 (1) of the Companies Act, 2013 therefore clause (v) of paragraph 3 of "the Order" is not applicable to the Company.

VII. STATUTORY DUES

(a) According to the information given to us, the Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Value Added Tax, Service Tax, Customs Duty, Excise Duty, GST, CESS and other applicable statutory dues with the appropriate authorities. As per information and explanations given to us there are no arrears of undisputed statutory dues outstanding as at 31st March, 2024, for the period of more than six months from the date they become payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations to the extent provided to us, the details of the disputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Value Added Tax, Service Tax, Customs Duty, Excise Duty, GST, CESS and other applicable statutory dues, which have not been deposited on account of dispute, are as under: -

Name of Statute Nature of the dues Related to F.Y. Amount Demanded Amount Deposited (in Lakh) Forum where dispute is pending The goods and services tax Interest + Penalty 2017-18 22,47,621 - GST commissioner Appeal The goods and services tax Interest + Penalty 2018-19 10,95,908 - GST commissioner Appeal The goods and services tax Interest + Penalty 2017- 20 56,20,496 - GST commissioner Appeal The Gujarat VAT Act, 2006 Sales Tax 2001-02 and 2002-03 14,83,791 3,00,000 Supreme Court The Gujarat VAT Act, 2006 VAT 2006-07 13,54,543 - VAT Tribunal The Central Sales Tax, 1956 CST 2001-02 and 2002-03 2,52,531 50,000 Supreme Court Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise 2007-10 61,825 - CESTAT Income Tax Act, 1961 Income tax 2012-13 5,05,900 CIT (A) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income tax 2014-15 7,75,610 CIT (A) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income tax 2017-18 29,28,740 CIT (A) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income tax 2020-21 18,95,506 CIT (A)

VIII. UNDISCLOSED INCOME

As informed to us and on basis of explanations provided to us, the company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction not recorded in books of accounts as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

IX. REPAYMENT OF LOANS AND OTHER BORROWINGS

(a) As informed to us and on basis of explanations provided to us, the company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) As informed to us, company is not declared as a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) As informed to us, the company has availed term loan from Exim bank for its Ahmedabad Expansion Project and other Capex. Moreover, the company has initially funded all capex through its internal accruals. Post that company has taken disbursement of term loan in the form of reimbursement. Further during the year company has foreclosed it.

(d) As informed to us, the company has not utilised the funds raised on short term basis for long term purposes.

(e) According to the information and explanations to the extent provided to us, the company has not taken obtained any funds from lenders to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures.

(f) According to the information and explanations to the extent provided to us, the company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies and therefore this sub-clause is not applicable to the company.

X. IPO / FPO / PRIVATE PLACEMENT / PREFERENTIAL ALLOTMENT

(a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised money by way of Initial Public Offer or further Public Offer during the Year.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised money by way of Private Placement.

However the warrants issued during the previous financial year 2022-2023 were converted into equity shares for which Rs 148.5/- were received during the year details of which are as under :

Sr. No. Name of the Allottee No. of Shares Total Amount 1 Vijay Kishanlal Kedia 33,67,003 4999.99 2 Khushbu Auto Private Limited 4,37,710 649.99 3 Jayantibhai Jagjivanbhai Chandra 67,340 99.99

XI. FRAUD

(a) During our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or any fraud on the company has been noticed or reported during the year. (b) No report has been filed by the us in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government under sub-section 12 of Section 143 of Companies Act, 2013.

(c) We have not come across any whistle-blower complaints made in the company during the year.

XII. NIDHI COMPANY

The Company is not a Nidhi Company as defined under section 406 of Companies Act, 2013. Therefore, clause (xii) of paragraph 3 of the order is not applicable to the Company.

XIII. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us the Company is in compliance with section 188 and 177 of the Companies Act, 2013, where applicable, for all the transactions with related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in Note No. 42 to the financial statements.

XIV. INTERNAL AUDIT

(a) On the basis of Information and explanations given to us the company has Internal Audit Division. Hence, internal audit system commensurate with the size & nature of the business are under development. (b) An Internal Audit has been carried out by the external Chartered Accountant. Report of Internal Auditor has been considered by us.

XV. NON CASH TRANSACTIONS WITH DIRECTORS

As per the information and explanation given to us, Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him/her.

XVI. NBFC REGISTRATION

The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 as NBFC. Therefore, clause (xvi) of paragraph 3 of "the order" is not applicable to the Company.

XVII. CASH LOSSES

During our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not incurred cash losses in the Financial Year.

XVIII. RESIGNATION BY STATUTORY AUDITORS

As informed to us and on basis of explanations provided to us, we are the statutory auditors from preceding one financial years. Therefore, clause (xviii) of paragraph 3 of "the order" is not applicable to the Company.

XIX. MATERIAL UNCERTAINTY

According to the information and explanations to the extent provided to us and on basis of financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, the auditors knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, we are of opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report and that the company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

XX. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

(a) According to the information and explanations to the extent provided to us, no amount is required to be transferred to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act within a period of six months of the expiry of the financial year in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of section 135 of the Act. (b) As informed to us, the company has transferred unspent amount under section 135(5) of Companies Act, 2013 to special account in compliance with the provision of sub-section (6) of section 135 of the said Act.

Annexure-B to Independent Auditors Report

REPORT ON THE INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS FOR FINANCIAL REPORTING UNDER CLAUSE (I) OF SUB SECTION 3 OF SECTION 143 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013 (‘THE ACT)

We have audited the internal financial control over financial reporting of ATUL AUTO LIMITED (‘The company) as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statement of the company for the year ended on that date.

MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Board of Directors is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, and accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the ‘Guidance Note) and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

MEANING OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purpose in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that • pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; • provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorization of the management and directors of the company; and

• Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

INHERENT LIMITATIONS OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatement due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

OPINION

In our opinion, the company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial control system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024 based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.