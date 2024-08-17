Summary

LML Ltd is an India-based Company that manufactures, sells and exports motorized two wheelers. The company operates in one segment, namely motorized two wheelers. They offer scooters, motorcycles, and mopeds, as well as spares and accessories. They are having their manufacturing facilities located at Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh.LML Ltd was incorporated in the year 1972 as Lohia Machineries Ltd to manufacture machinery for the synthetic fibres industry. In the year 1983, the company commenced production of 100 cc scooters in technical collaboration with Piaggio VE, SpA, Italy. In the year 1984, the company incorporated a new company under the name and style of Vespa Car Company Ltd to manufacture 200,000 scooters and 50,000 three-wheelers annually. In the year 1986, the company introduced LML models namely LML Vespa NV3 Alfa T5 & 4W.In the year 1986, as a part of restructuring, the company transferred the undertakings of the fibre division to a wholly owned company, namely LML Fibres Ltd with effect from July 31, 1987. Also, they changed their name from Lohia Machines Ltd to LML Ltd with effect from May 6, 1987.In the year 1990, Piaggio took up 25.50% stake in the company. LML Fibres Ltd and Prakti Synthetics Ltd ceased to be subsidiaries of the Company during the year. In September 1992, the company introduced a new range of highly fuel efficient scooters. In the year 1994, they undertook an expansion project to increase the capacity to 600,000 vehicles per annum as well as diver

