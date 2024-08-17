SectorAutomobile
Open₹3.75
Prev. Close₹3.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.38
Day's High₹3.8
Day's Low₹3.75
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-123.53
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)30.74
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
81.98
81.98
81.98
81.98
Preference Capital
118.43
118.43
118.43
118.43
Reserves
-863.71
-785.35
-699.18
-626.35
Net Worth
-663.3
-584.94
-498.77
-425.94
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
155.79
203.77
262.01
243.45
yoy growth (%)
-23.54
-22.22
7.62
-21.57
Raw materials
-93.73
-136.21
-172.21
-166.22
As % of sales
60.16
66.84
65.72
68.27
Employee costs
-32.61
-34.13
-36.64
-32.25
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
-78.35
-81.09
-72.82
-65.45
Depreciation
-9.34
-12.6
-12.33
-13
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-68.62
-68.65
-57.01
-56.77
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-23.54
-22.22
7.62
-21.57
Op profit growth
-19.12
33.54
29.3
-1,092.2
EBIT growth
-19.02
17.64
11.69
171.56
Net profit growth
-3.37
11.35
11.26
44.8
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Gross Sales
41.94
158.32
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
41.94
158.32
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
19.89
2
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd
M&M
3,190.55
|36.34
|3,96,343.73
|3,840.88
|0.64
|27,553.26
|451.64
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
MARUTI
11,934.25
|27.36
|3,75,505.14
|3,069.2
|1.05
|35,589.1
|2,777.61
Tata Motors Ltd
TATAMOTORS
790.4
|48.17
|2,90,956.11
|477
|0.79
|15,371
|83.19
Bajaj Auto Ltd
BAJAJ-AUTO
8,965.7
|30.6
|2,50,379.58
|2,005.04
|0.89
|12,688.05
|978.53
Hyundai Motor India Ltd
HYUNDAI
1,828.65
|24.97
|1,48,573.14
|1,337.79
|7.26
|16,876.17
|126.57
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Deepak Kumar Singhania
Independent Director
Shiromani Sharma
Independent Director
Satinder Kumar Aggarwal
Whole-time Director
Lalit Kumar Singhania
Whole-time Director
Anurag Kumar Singhania
Whole-time Director
Ram Kumar Srivastava
Executive Director & CS
K C Agarwal
Independent Director
Vivek Kumar Agnihotri
Independent Director
Ritu Schimar Dhingra
Independent Director
Santosh Kumar Shukla
Independent Director
Rajendra Kumar Jain
Nominee (IFCI)
Anish Babu
Reports by LML Ltd
Summary
LML Ltd is an India-based Company that manufactures, sells and exports motorized two wheelers. The company operates in one segment, namely motorized two wheelers. They offer scooters, motorcycles, and mopeds, as well as spares and accessories. They are having their manufacturing facilities located at Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh.LML Ltd was incorporated in the year 1972 as Lohia Machineries Ltd to manufacture machinery for the synthetic fibres industry. In the year 1983, the company commenced production of 100 cc scooters in technical collaboration with Piaggio VE, SpA, Italy. In the year 1984, the company incorporated a new company under the name and style of Vespa Car Company Ltd to manufacture 200,000 scooters and 50,000 three-wheelers annually. In the year 1986, the company introduced LML models namely LML Vespa NV3 Alfa T5 & 4W.In the year 1986, as a part of restructuring, the company transferred the undertakings of the fibre division to a wholly owned company, namely LML Fibres Ltd with effect from July 31, 1987. Also, they changed their name from Lohia Machines Ltd to LML Ltd with effect from May 6, 1987.In the year 1990, Piaggio took up 25.50% stake in the company. LML Fibres Ltd and Prakti Synthetics Ltd ceased to be subsidiaries of the Company during the year. In September 1992, the company introduced a new range of highly fuel efficient scooters. In the year 1994, they undertook an expansion project to increase the capacity to 600,000 vehicles per annum as well as diver
