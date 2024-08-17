iifl-logo-icon 1
LML Ltd Share Price

3.75
(-3.85%)
May 14, 2018|03:04:28 PM

LML Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Automobile

Open

3.75

Prev. Close

3.9

Turnover(Lac.)

3.38

Day's High

3.8

Day's Low

3.75

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-123.53

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

30.74

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

LML Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

LML Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

LML Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:29 AM
Dec-2017Sep-2017Jun-2017Mar-2017
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 26.57%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 26.57%

Non-Promoter- 1.71%

Institutions: 1.70%

Non-Institutions: 71.71%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

LML Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Equity Capital

81.98

81.98

81.98

81.98

Preference Capital

118.43

118.43

118.43

118.43

Reserves

-863.71

-785.35

-699.18

-626.35

Net Worth

-663.3

-584.94

-498.77

-425.94

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

155.79

203.77

262.01

243.45

yoy growth (%)

-23.54

-22.22

7.62

-21.57

Raw materials

-93.73

-136.21

-172.21

-166.22

As % of sales

60.16

66.84

65.72

68.27

Employee costs

-32.61

-34.13

-36.64

-32.25

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

-78.35

-81.09

-72.82

-65.45

Depreciation

-9.34

-12.6

-12.33

-13

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-68.62

-68.65

-57.01

-56.77

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-23.54

-22.22

7.62

-21.57

Op profit growth

-19.12

33.54

29.3

-1,092.2

EBIT growth

-19.02

17.64

11.69

171.56

Net profit growth

-3.37

11.35

11.26

44.8

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2017Mar-2016

Gross Sales

41.94

158.32

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

41.94

158.32

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

19.89

2

LML Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd

M&M

3,190.55

36.343,96,343.733,840.880.6427,553.26451.64

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd

MARUTI

11,934.25

27.363,75,505.143,069.21.0535,589.12,777.61

Tata Motors Ltd

TATAMOTORS

790.4

48.172,90,956.114770.7915,37183.19

Bajaj Auto Ltd

BAJAJ-AUTO

8,965.7

30.62,50,379.582,005.040.8912,688.05978.53

Hyundai Motor India Ltd

HYUNDAI

1,828.65

24.971,48,573.141,337.797.2616,876.17126.57

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT LML Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Deepak Kumar Singhania

Independent Director

Shiromani Sharma

Independent Director

Satinder Kumar Aggarwal

Whole-time Director

Lalit Kumar Singhania

Whole-time Director

Anurag Kumar Singhania

Whole-time Director

Ram Kumar Srivastava

Executive Director & CS

K C Agarwal

Independent Director

Vivek Kumar Agnihotri

Independent Director

Ritu Schimar Dhingra

Independent Director

Santosh Kumar Shukla

Independent Director

Rajendra Kumar Jain

Nominee (IFCI)

Anish Babu

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by LML Ltd

Summary

LML Ltd is an India-based Company that manufactures, sells and exports motorized two wheelers. The company operates in one segment, namely motorized two wheelers. They offer scooters, motorcycles, and mopeds, as well as spares and accessories. They are having their manufacturing facilities located at Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh.LML Ltd was incorporated in the year 1972 as Lohia Machineries Ltd to manufacture machinery for the synthetic fibres industry. In the year 1983, the company commenced production of 100 cc scooters in technical collaboration with Piaggio VE, SpA, Italy. In the year 1984, the company incorporated a new company under the name and style of Vespa Car Company Ltd to manufacture 200,000 scooters and 50,000 three-wheelers annually. In the year 1986, the company introduced LML models namely LML Vespa NV3 Alfa T5 & 4W.In the year 1986, as a part of restructuring, the company transferred the undertakings of the fibre division to a wholly owned company, namely LML Fibres Ltd with effect from July 31, 1987. Also, they changed their name from Lohia Machines Ltd to LML Ltd with effect from May 6, 1987.In the year 1990, Piaggio took up 25.50% stake in the company. LML Fibres Ltd and Prakti Synthetics Ltd ceased to be subsidiaries of the Company during the year. In September 1992, the company introduced a new range of highly fuel efficient scooters. In the year 1994, they undertook an expansion project to increase the capacity to 600,000 vehicles per annum as well as diver
