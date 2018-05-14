iifl-logo-icon 1
LML Ltd Key Ratios

3.75
(-3.85%)
May 14, 2018|03:04:28 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-23.54

Op profit growth

-19.12

EBIT growth

-19.02

Net profit growth

-3.37

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-15

-14.18

EBIT margin

-19.72

-18.62

Net profit margin

-50.29

-39.79

RoCE

5.9

RoNW

3.13

RoA

3.76

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

Cash EPS

-10.69

-11.42

Book value per share

-80.9

-71.34

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

P/CEPS

-0.67

-0.57

P/B

-0.07

-0.07

EV/EBIDTA

-7.1

-5.49

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

0

0

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

4.79

Inventory days

215.05

Creditor days

-319.71

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.64

0.87

Net debt / equity

-0.14

-0.14

Net debt / op. profit

-3.97

-2.95

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-60.16

-66.84

Employee costs

-20.93

-16.75

Other costs

-33.9

-30.58

