|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-23.54
Op profit growth
-19.12
EBIT growth
-19.02
Net profit growth
-3.37
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-15
-14.18
EBIT margin
-19.72
-18.62
Net profit margin
-50.29
-39.79
RoCE
5.9
RoNW
3.13
RoA
3.76
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
Cash EPS
-10.69
-11.42
Book value per share
-80.9
-71.34
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
P/CEPS
-0.67
-0.57
P/B
-0.07
-0.07
EV/EBIDTA
-7.1
-5.49
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
0
0
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
4.79
Inventory days
215.05
Creditor days
-319.71
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0.64
0.87
Net debt / equity
-0.14
-0.14
Net debt / op. profit
-3.97
-2.95
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-60.16
-66.84
Employee costs
-20.93
-16.75
Other costs
-33.9
-30.58
