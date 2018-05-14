LML Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
81.98
81.98
81.98
81.98
Preference Capital
118.43
118.43
118.43
118.43
Reserves
-863.71
-785.35
-699.18
-626.35
Net Worth
-663.3
-584.94
-498.77
-425.94
Minority Interest
Debt
103.93
103.93
103.93
104.62
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-559.37
-481.01
-394.84
-321.32
Fixed Assets
53.26
61.7
77.48
91.21
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-623.67
-561.22
-484.53
-429.79
Inventories
88.83
94.76
115.81
98.81
Inventory Days
208.11
169.73
161.32
148.14
Sundry Debtors
3.09
1
5.39
1.23
Debtor Days
7.23
1.79
7.5
1.84
Other Current Assets
25.4
27.94
34.47
30.95
Sundry Creditors
-157.69
-156.19
-155.6
-151.81
Creditor Days
369.43
279.77
216.75
227.6
Other Current Liabilities
-583.3
-528.73
-484.6
-408.97
Cash
11.05
18.49
12.2
17.25
Total Assets
-559.35
-481.02
-394.84
-321.32
