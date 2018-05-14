iifl-logo-icon 1
LML Ltd Balance Sheet

3.75
(-3.85%)
May 14, 2018|03:04:28 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Equity Capital

81.98

81.98

81.98

81.98

Preference Capital

118.43

118.43

118.43

118.43

Reserves

-863.71

-785.35

-699.18

-626.35

Net Worth

-663.3

-584.94

-498.77

-425.94

Minority Interest

Debt

103.93

103.93

103.93

104.62

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

-559.37

-481.01

-394.84

-321.32

Fixed Assets

53.26

61.7

77.48

91.21

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-623.67

-561.22

-484.53

-429.79

Inventories

88.83

94.76

115.81

98.81

Inventory Days

208.11

169.73

161.32

148.14

Sundry Debtors

3.09

1

5.39

1.23

Debtor Days

7.23

1.79

7.5

1.84

Other Current Assets

25.4

27.94

34.47

30.95

Sundry Creditors

-157.69

-156.19

-155.6

-151.81

Creditor Days

369.43

279.77

216.75

227.6

Other Current Liabilities

-583.3

-528.73

-484.6

-408.97

Cash

11.05

18.49

12.2

17.25

Total Assets

-559.35

-481.02

-394.84

-321.32

