|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
155.79
203.77
262.01
243.45
yoy growth (%)
-23.54
-22.22
7.62
-21.57
Raw materials
-93.73
-136.21
-172.21
-166.22
As % of sales
60.16
66.84
65.72
68.27
Employee costs
-32.61
-34.13
-36.64
-32.25
As % of sales
20.93
16.75
13.98
13.24
Other costs
-52.82
-62.31
-74.78
-61.7
As % of sales (Other Cost)
33.9
30.58
28.54
25.34
Operating profit
-23.37
-28.89
-21.64
-16.73
OPM
-15
-14.18
-8.25
-6.87
Depreciation
-9.34
-12.6
-12.33
-13
Interest expense
-47.63
-43.14
-40.57
-36.57
Other income
1.99
3.56
1.71
0.86
Profit before tax
-78.35
-81.09
-72.82
-65.45
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-78.35
-81.09
-72.82
-65.45
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-78.35
-81.09
-72.82
-65.45
yoy growth (%)
-3.37
11.35
11.26
44.8
NPM
-50.29
-39.79
-27.79
-26.88
No Record Found
