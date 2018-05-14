iifl-logo-icon 1
LML Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

3.75
(-3.85%)
May 14, 2018

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

155.79

203.77

262.01

243.45

yoy growth (%)

-23.54

-22.22

7.62

-21.57

Raw materials

-93.73

-136.21

-172.21

-166.22

As % of sales

60.16

66.84

65.72

68.27

Employee costs

-32.61

-34.13

-36.64

-32.25

As % of sales

20.93

16.75

13.98

13.24

Other costs

-52.82

-62.31

-74.78

-61.7

As % of sales (Other Cost)

33.9

30.58

28.54

25.34

Operating profit

-23.37

-28.89

-21.64

-16.73

OPM

-15

-14.18

-8.25

-6.87

Depreciation

-9.34

-12.6

-12.33

-13

Interest expense

-47.63

-43.14

-40.57

-36.57

Other income

1.99

3.56

1.71

0.86

Profit before tax

-78.35

-81.09

-72.82

-65.45

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-78.35

-81.09

-72.82

-65.45

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-78.35

-81.09

-72.82

-65.45

yoy growth (%)

-3.37

11.35

11.26

44.8

NPM

-50.29

-39.79

-27.79

-26.88

