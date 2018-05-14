iifl-logo-icon 1
LML Ltd Cash Flow Statement

3.75
(-3.85%)
May 14, 2018

LML Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

-78.35

-81.09

-72.82

-65.45

Depreciation

-9.34

-12.6

-12.33

-13

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-68.62

-68.65

-57.01

-56.77

Other operating items

Operating

-156.32

-162.35

-142.16

-135.23

Capital expenditure

-0.83

1.49

-0.71

7.56

Free cash flow

-157.15

-160.86

-142.87

-127.67

Equity raised

-1,570.7

-1,403.43

-1,252.7

-1,121.79

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

1.68

1.68

1.49

-0.05

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-1,726.17

-1,562.61

-1,394.09

-1,249.52

