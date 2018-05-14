LML Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
-78.35
-81.09
-72.82
-65.45
Depreciation
-9.34
-12.6
-12.33
-13
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-68.62
-68.65
-57.01
-56.77
Other operating items
Operating
-156.32
-162.35
-142.16
-135.23
Capital expenditure
-0.83
1.49
-0.71
7.56
Free cash flow
-157.15
-160.86
-142.87
-127.67
Equity raised
-1,570.7
-1,403.43
-1,252.7
-1,121.79
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
1.68
1.68
1.49
-0.05
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-1,726.17
-1,562.61
-1,394.09
-1,249.52
