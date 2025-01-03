Company
CMP
Change
Change (%)
Mkt Cap
PE
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
7298.35
|-123.30
|-1.66
|104939.08
|95.03
Kovai Medical Center & Hospital Ltd
2576.65
|-60.10
|-2.28
|2818.86
|34.47
Vimta Labs Ltd
946.15
|-23.70
|-2.44
|2101.71
|42.36
Suven Life Sciences Ltd
128.88
|0.66
|0.51
|2810.53
|0
Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd
543.15
|-5.10
|-0.93
|4979.06
|33.98
Poly Medicure Ltd
2775.3
|65.55
|2.42
|28120.93
|94.13
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd
1178.35
|19.00
|1.64
|114551.18
|143.3
Fortis Healthcare Ltd
732.05
|14.25
|1.99
|55266.71
|285.94
Syngene International Ltd
856.85
|-16.80
|-1.92
|34491.38
|80.01
Kaya Ltd
346.9
|6.75
|1.98
|454.35
|0
Lotus Eye Hospital & Institute Ltd
72.05
|1.22
|1.72
|149.84
|102.17
Artemis Medicare Services Ltd
322.9
|1.95
|0.61
|4443.18
|68.15
Global Health Ltd
1089.1
|-14.85
|-1.35
|29251.85
|77.97
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd
627.7
|13.80
|2.25
|25116.72
|102.75
Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd
1557.8
|-0.45
|-0.03
|15819.72
|69.46
GPT Healthcare Ltd
184.26
|3.13
|1.73
|1511.94
|30.31
Shalby Ltd
237.94
|0.23
|0.10
|2569.98
|27.05
Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd
2944.65
|-56.35
|-1.88
|24613.66
|57.54
Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd
482.3
|-2.05
|-0.42
|6723.39
|153.94
Thyrocare Technologies Ltd
914.55
|5.85
|0.64
|4846.37
|54.12
Indegene Ltd
596.7
|-4.90
|-0.81
|14277.18
|92.26
Jupiter Life Line Hospitals Ltd
1548.6
|-15.80
|-1.01
|10153.55
|58.67
Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd
1310.4
|10.15
|0.78
|26779.44
|61.96
Metropolis Healthcare Ltd
1997.8
|-51.25
|-2.50
|10242.19
|79.62
Mohini Health & Hygiene Ltd
66.75
|8.95
|15.48
|121.72
|9.97
Aster DM Healthcare Ltd
521.35
|-0.75
|-0.14
|26042.11
|4.52
Artemis Global Life Sciences Ltd((Merged)
49.05
|-2.05
|-4.01
|324.65
|0
Krsnaa Diagnostics Ltd
905.2
|4.85
|0.54
|2922.87
|40.3
Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd
1113.1
|62.65
|5.96
|11423.69
|85.79
Nidan Laboratories & Healthcare Ltd
28.75
|-0.25
|-0.86
|39.96
|0
Suraksha Diagnostic Ltd
378.25
|-1.70
|-0.45
|1969.95
|74.72
Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories Ltd
136.05
|0.00
|0.00
|143.04
|160.06
Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Ltd
567.9
|-10.00
|-1.73
|5471.96
|61.3
Aprameya Engineering Ltd
121.05
|5.65
|4.90
|230.48
|63.41
Aatmaj Healthcare Ltd
25.75
|0.45
|1.78
|58.20
|64.87
Sangani Hospitals Ltd
75.8
|0.00
|0.00
|104.43
|38.67
Unihealth Hospitals Ltd
143
|-3.00
|-2.05
|220.22
|74.11
Maitreya Medicare Ltd
354
|1.40
|0.40
|239.87
|85.38
Nephro Care India Ltd
193
|-9.10
|-4.50
|318.19
|77.14
On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.
3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.
3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.
2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM
Asian markets opened mixed on January 2.
2 Jan 2025|09:03 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: NMDC, Tata Motors, RailTel Corporation, etc.
2 Jan 2025|08:41 AM
