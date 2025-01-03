iifl-logo-icon 1
Healthcare Sector Stocks List

Healthcare Sector Stocks List

NSE

BSE

Company
CMP
Change
Change (%)
Mkt Cap
PE

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd

7298.35

-123.30-1.66104939.0895.03

Kovai Medical Center & Hospital Ltd

2576.65

-60.10-2.282818.8634.47

Vimta Labs Ltd

946.15

-23.70-2.442101.7142.36

Suven Life Sciences Ltd

128.88

0.660.512810.530

Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd

543.15

-5.10-0.934979.0633.98

Poly Medicure Ltd

2775.3

65.552.4228120.9394.13

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd

1178.35

19.001.64114551.18143.3

Fortis Healthcare Ltd

732.05

14.251.9955266.71285.94

Syngene International Ltd

856.85

-16.80-1.9234491.3880.01

Kaya Ltd

346.9

6.751.98454.350

Lotus Eye Hospital & Institute Ltd

72.05

1.221.72149.84102.17

Artemis Medicare Services Ltd

322.9

1.950.614443.1868.15

Global Health Ltd

1089.1

-14.85-1.3529251.8577.97

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd

627.7

13.802.2525116.72102.75

Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd

1557.8

-0.45-0.0315819.7269.46

GPT Healthcare Ltd

184.26

3.131.731511.9430.31

Shalby Ltd

237.94

0.230.102569.9827.05

Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd

2944.65

-56.35-1.8824613.6657.54

Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd

482.3

-2.05-0.426723.39153.94

Thyrocare Technologies Ltd

914.55

5.850.644846.3754.12

Indegene Ltd

596.7

-4.90-0.8114277.1892.26

Jupiter Life Line Hospitals Ltd

1548.6

-15.80-1.0110153.5558.67

Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd

1310.4

10.150.7826779.4461.96

Metropolis Healthcare Ltd

1997.8

-51.25-2.5010242.1979.62

Mohini Health & Hygiene Ltd

66.75

8.9515.48121.729.97

Aster DM Healthcare Ltd

521.35

-0.75-0.1426042.114.52

Artemis Global Life Sciences Ltd((Merged)

49.05

-2.05-4.01324.650

Krsnaa Diagnostics Ltd

905.2

4.850.542922.8740.3

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd

1113.1

62.655.9611423.6985.79

Nidan Laboratories & Healthcare Ltd

28.75

-0.25-0.8639.960

Suraksha Diagnostic Ltd

378.25

-1.70-0.451969.9574.72

Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories Ltd

136.05

0.000.00143.04160.06

Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Ltd

567.9

-10.00-1.735471.9661.3

Aprameya Engineering Ltd

121.05

5.654.90230.4863.41

Aatmaj Healthcare Ltd

25.75

0.451.7858.2064.87

Sangani Hospitals Ltd

75.8

0.000.00104.4338.67

Unihealth Hospitals Ltd

143

-3.00-2.05220.2274.11

Maitreya Medicare Ltd

354

1.400.40239.8785.38

Nephro Care India Ltd

193

-9.10-4.50318.1977.14

TOP NEWS

D-street may open weak amid global cues on Jan 03, 2025

On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.

3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM

Top Stocks for 3rd January 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.

3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM

Sensex and Nifty in Green on 2 January, 2025

Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.

2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM

Indices may open flat to negative on Jan 2, 2025

Asian markets opened mixed on January 2.

2 Jan 2025|09:03 AM

Top Stocks for Today - 2nd January 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: NMDC, Tata Motors, RailTel Corporation, etc.

2 Jan 2025|08:41 AM

