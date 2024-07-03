iifl-logo-icon 1
Aatmaj Healthcare Ltd Share Price

25.75
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:19:59 AM

  • Open26
  • Day's High26
  • 52 Wk High43.5
  • Prev. Close25.75
  • Day's Low25.75
  • 52 Wk Low 23.1
  • Turnover (lac)1.03
  • P/E66.03
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value21.89
  • EPS0.39
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)58.2
  • Div. Yield0.19
Aatmaj Healthcare Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Healthcare

Open

26

Prev. Close

25.75

Turnover(Lac.)

1.03

Day's High

26

Day's Low

25.75

52 Week's High

43.5

52 Week's Low

23.1

Book Value

21.89

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

58.2

P/E

66.03

EPS

0.39

Divi. Yield

0.19

Aatmaj Healthcare Ltd Corporate Action

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

25 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.05

Record Date: 03 Sep, 2024

arrow

13 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 13 Aug, 2024

arrow

Aatmaj Healthcare Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Aatmaj Healthcare Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:41 AM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Jun-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 63.71%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 63.71%

Non-Promoter- 36.28%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 36.28%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Aatmaj Healthcare Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.3

8.1

1.35

1.35

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

38.18

6.08

6.92

1.84

Net Worth

49.48

14.18

8.27

3.19

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

View Profit & Loss

View Cash Flow

View Ratios

View Annually Results

Aatmaj Healthcare Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd

MAXHEALTH

1,178.35

145.591,14,361.61231.30.13686.1181.72

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd

APOLLOHOSP

7,298.35

93.491,04,984.37369.60.222,135.4569.62

Fortis Healthcare Ltd

FORTIS

732.05

291.8955,312.0139.630.14357.15120.23

Syngene International Ltd

SYNGENE

856.85

78.634,517.5596.60.15821.3107.27

Global Health Ltd

MEDANTA

1,089.1

76.9829,278.71104.470664.61113.49

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Aatmaj Healthcare Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Tushar Suvagiya

Whole-time Director

Jignasa Suvagiya

Non Executive Director

Ravi Apte

Independent Director

Jigneshkumar Gandhi

Independent Director

Nirajkumar Lila

Independent Director

Mansukh Patel

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Radhika Hissaria

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Aatmaj Healthcare Ltd

Summary

Aatmaj Healthcare Limited was originally incorporated under the name Aatmaj Healthcare Private Limited on March 10, 2014 issued by the RoC, Gujarat. Thereafter, the Company was converted to Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed to Aatmaj Healthcare Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated December 06, 2022. The Company is a growing organization at strengthening and establishing itself as the foremost healthcare services provider led by the Promoters, Dr. Tushar Suvagiya, Dr. Subhash Padmani and Dr. Ravi Apte.The main business of the Company is to enhance the quality of life of patients by providing comprehensive, high-quality hospital services. The main activities of the Company include operation of multidisciplinary private hospitals and clinics. The healthcare facilities consist of advanced technology and doctors, nurses and other healthcare professionals. The Company had acquired a land Vadodara, Gujarat to build a hospital thereon in December 2014. Later, Dr. Ravi Apte joined the Company in April, 2015 and as a result, the construction of hospital premise got commissioned in 2017. The Company provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services through its hospitals at Vadodara, Gujarat with an aggregate bed capacity of 130 beds extendable upto 175 beds. As on December 31, 2022, the Company conducted an aggregate healthcare treatment, including surgeries of over 17,000 patients, consisting of more than 4,000 patients and more than 13,000
Company FAQs

What is the Aatmaj Healthcare Ltd share price today?

The Aatmaj Healthcare Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹25.75 today.

What is the Market Cap of Aatmaj Healthcare Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Aatmaj Healthcare Ltd is ₹58.20 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Aatmaj Healthcare Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Aatmaj Healthcare Ltd is 66.03 and 1.18 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Aatmaj Healthcare Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Aatmaj Healthcare Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Aatmaj Healthcare Ltd is ₹23.1 and ₹43.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Aatmaj Healthcare Ltd?

Aatmaj Healthcare Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -38.62%, 6 Month at -3.01%, 3 Month at -3.92% and 1 Month at 3.41%.

The shareholding pattern of Aatmaj Healthcare Ltd is as follows:

The shareholding pattern of Aatmaj Healthcare Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 63.72 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 36.28 %

