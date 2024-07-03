SectorHealthcare
Open₹26
Prev. Close₹25.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.03
Day's High₹26
Day's Low₹25.75
52 Week's High₹43.5
52 Week's Low₹23.1
Book Value₹21.89
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)58.2
P/E66.03
EPS0.39
Divi. Yield0.19
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.3
8.1
1.35
1.35
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
38.18
6.08
6.92
1.84
Net Worth
49.48
14.18
8.27
3.19
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd
MAXHEALTH
1,178.35
|145.59
|1,14,361.61
|231.3
|0.13
|686.11
|81.72
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
APOLLOHOSP
7,298.35
|93.49
|1,04,984.37
|369.6
|0.22
|2,135.4
|569.62
Fortis Healthcare Ltd
FORTIS
732.05
|291.89
|55,312.01
|39.63
|0.14
|357.15
|120.23
Syngene International Ltd
SYNGENE
856.85
|78.6
|34,517.55
|96.6
|0.15
|821.3
|107.27
Global Health Ltd
MEDANTA
1,089.1
|76.98
|29,278.71
|104.47
|0
|664.61
|113.49
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Tushar Suvagiya
Whole-time Director
Jignasa Suvagiya
Non Executive Director
Ravi Apte
Independent Director
Jigneshkumar Gandhi
Independent Director
Nirajkumar Lila
Independent Director
Mansukh Patel
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Radhika Hissaria
Summary
Aatmaj Healthcare Limited was originally incorporated under the name Aatmaj Healthcare Private Limited on March 10, 2014 issued by the RoC, Gujarat. Thereafter, the Company was converted to Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed to Aatmaj Healthcare Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated December 06, 2022. The Company is a growing organization at strengthening and establishing itself as the foremost healthcare services provider led by the Promoters, Dr. Tushar Suvagiya, Dr. Subhash Padmani and Dr. Ravi Apte.The main business of the Company is to enhance the quality of life of patients by providing comprehensive, high-quality hospital services. The main activities of the Company include operation of multidisciplinary private hospitals and clinics. The healthcare facilities consist of advanced technology and doctors, nurses and other healthcare professionals. The Company had acquired a land Vadodara, Gujarat to build a hospital thereon in December 2014. Later, Dr. Ravi Apte joined the Company in April, 2015 and as a result, the construction of hospital premise got commissioned in 2017. The Company provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services through its hospitals at Vadodara, Gujarat with an aggregate bed capacity of 130 beds extendable upto 175 beds. As on December 31, 2022, the Company conducted an aggregate healthcare treatment, including surgeries of over 17,000 patients, consisting of more than 4,000 patients and more than 13,000
The Aatmaj Healthcare Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹25.75 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Aatmaj Healthcare Ltd is ₹58.20 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Aatmaj Healthcare Ltd is 66.03 and 1.18 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Aatmaj Healthcare Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Aatmaj Healthcare Ltd is ₹23.1 and ₹43.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Aatmaj Healthcare Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -38.62%, 6 Month at -3.01%, 3 Month at -3.92% and 1 Month at 3.41%.
