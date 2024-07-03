Summary

Aatmaj Healthcare Limited was originally incorporated under the name Aatmaj Healthcare Private Limited on March 10, 2014 issued by the RoC, Gujarat. Thereafter, the Company was converted to Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed to Aatmaj Healthcare Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated December 06, 2022. The Company is a growing organization at strengthening and establishing itself as the foremost healthcare services provider led by the Promoters, Dr. Tushar Suvagiya, Dr. Subhash Padmani and Dr. Ravi Apte.The main business of the Company is to enhance the quality of life of patients by providing comprehensive, high-quality hospital services. The main activities of the Company include operation of multidisciplinary private hospitals and clinics. The healthcare facilities consist of advanced technology and doctors, nurses and other healthcare professionals. The Company had acquired a land Vadodara, Gujarat to build a hospital thereon in December 2014. Later, Dr. Ravi Apte joined the Company in April, 2015 and as a result, the construction of hospital premise got commissioned in 2017. The Company provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services through its hospitals at Vadodara, Gujarat with an aggregate bed capacity of 130 beds extendable upto 175 beds. As on December 31, 2022, the Company conducted an aggregate healthcare treatment, including surgeries of over 17,000 patients, consisting of more than 4,000 patients and more than 13,000

