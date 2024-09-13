Aatmaj Healthcare Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on September 10, 2024. Aatmaj Healthcare Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Voting Results and Scrutinizers Report on the evoting of 10th ANNUAL GENERALMEETING held on 10th September, 2024 at 4.00 p.m. concluded on 4.49 p.m. throughvideo conferencing. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on:13/09/2024)