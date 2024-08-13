Aatmaj Healthcare Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 25, 2024, approved and taken on record the Standalone Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the half year and Year ended on March 31, 2024 along with Auditors Report thereon and recommended Final Dividend of 0.05 per equity share Aatmaj Healthcare Limited has informed the Exchange that Record date for the purpose of determining shareholders for payment of dividend is 3rd September, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/08/2024)