To consider and approve the Standalone Audited Financial Results for the half year and year ended March 31, 2024, declaration of dividend, if any and other business matters. Aatmaj Healthcare Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 25, 2024, approved and taken on record the Standalone Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the half year and Year ended on March 31, 2024 along with Auditors Report thereon and recommended Final Dividend of 0.05 per equity share (As per NSE Announcement Dated on 25/05/2024) Aatmaj Healthcare Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 31/05/2024)