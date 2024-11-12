iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Aatmaj Healthcare Ltd Board Meeting

23
(-4.17%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:40:04 PM

Aatmaj Health CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
To consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and other business matters Aatmaj Healthcare Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 12, 2024 has approved Standalone Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the half year ended September 30, 2024 along with Limited Review Report of the Auditors thereon (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024)
Board Meeting25 May 202416 May 2024
To consider and approve the Standalone Audited Financial Results for the half year and year ended March 31, 2024, declaration of dividend, if any and other business matters. Aatmaj Healthcare Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 25, 2024, approved and taken on record the Standalone Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the half year and Year ended on March 31, 2024 along with Auditors Report thereon and recommended Final Dividend of 0.05 per equity share (As per NSE Announcement Dated on 25/05/2024) Aatmaj Healthcare Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 31/05/2024)
Board Meeting29 Mar 20241 Apr 2024
Aatmaj Healthcare Limited has informed the Exchange about Change in Company Secretary/Compliance Officer - The Company has appointed Ms. Poorvi Gattani (ICSI Membership No.A53818) as Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the company, with effect from April 1, 2024

Aatmaj Health: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Aatmaj Healthcare Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.