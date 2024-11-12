|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|5 Nov 2024
|To consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and other business matters Aatmaj Healthcare Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 12, 2024 has approved Standalone Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the half year ended September 30, 2024 along with Limited Review Report of the Auditors thereon (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|25 May 2024
|16 May 2024
|To consider and approve the Standalone Audited Financial Results for the half year and year ended March 31, 2024, declaration of dividend, if any and other business matters. Aatmaj Healthcare Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 25, 2024, approved and taken on record the Standalone Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the half year and Year ended on March 31, 2024 along with Auditors Report thereon and recommended Final Dividend of 0.05 per equity share (As per NSE Announcement Dated on 25/05/2024) Aatmaj Healthcare Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 31/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 Mar 2024
|1 Apr 2024
|Aatmaj Healthcare Limited has informed the Exchange about Change in Company Secretary/Compliance Officer - The Company has appointed Ms. Poorvi Gattani (ICSI Membership No.A53818) as Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the company, with effect from April 1, 2024
