GPT Healthcare Ltd Share Price

180
(-2.31%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:59:59 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open185.9
  • Day's High187.01
  • 52 Wk High219.9
  • Prev. Close184.26
  • Day's Low180
  • 52 Wk Low 128.7
  • Turnover (lac)183.66
  • P/E30.83
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value29.65
  • EPS5.98
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,476.99
  • Div. Yield1.9
GPT Healthcare Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Healthcare

Open

185.9

Prev. Close

184.26

Turnover(Lac.)

183.66

Day's High

187.01

Day's Low

180

52 Week's High

219.9

52 Week's Low

128.7

Book Value

29.65

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,476.99

P/E

30.83

EPS

5.98

Divi. Yield

1.9

GPT Healthcare Ltd Corporate Action

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

21 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 21 May, 2024

21 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

14 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

Record Date: 28 Nov, 2024

GPT Healthcare Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

GPT Healthcare to Build State-of-the-Art Hospital in Jamshedpur

GPT Healthcare to Build State-of-the-Art Hospital in Jamshedpur

6 Dec 2024|10:47 AM

The building of this hospital shall be leased over for an extended period of time by GPT Healthcare so that uninterrupted services of its health sector might be rendered.

GPT Healthcare Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:19 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Feb-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 65.57%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 65.57%

Non-Promoter- 16.69%

Institutions: 16.69%

Non-Institutions: 17.72%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

GPT Healthcare Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

82.05

79.9

79.9

17.94

Preference Capital

0

0

0

40

Reserves

136.44

85.46

78.28

75.96

Net Worth

218.49

165.36

158.18

133.9

Minority Interest

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

337.42

242.75

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

337.42

242.75

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

4.99

6.11

GPT Healthcare Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd

MAXHEALTH

1,178.35

145.591,14,361.61231.30.13686.1181.72

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd

APOLLOHOSP

7,298.35

93.491,04,984.37369.60.222,135.4569.62

Fortis Healthcare Ltd

FORTIS

732.05

291.8955,312.0139.630.14357.15120.23

Syngene International Ltd

SYNGENE

856.85

78.634,517.5596.60.15821.3107.27

Global Health Ltd

MEDANTA

1,089.1

76.9829,278.71104.470664.61113.49

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT GPT Healthcare Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman

D P Tantia

Managing Director

Om Tantia

Non Executive Director

Aruna Tantia

Executive Director

Anurag Tantia

Non Executive Director

Ghanshyam Goyal

Independent Director

Deepak Pramanik

Independent Director

Kashi Prasad Khandelwal

Independent Director

Amrendra Verma

Independent Director

Hari Modi

Independent Director

Tapti Sen

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ankur Sharma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by GPT Healthcare Ltd

Summary

GPT Healthcare Limited was formerly established as Jibansatya Printing House Private Limited on August 17, 1989 at Kolkata, West Bengal. The name of Company was changed to GPT Healthcare Private Limited by the Registrar of Companies on March 31, 2005. Thereafter, Company converted to a Public Company and the name was changed to GPT Healthcare Limited. Consequent upon change in name to a Limited Company, a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the RoC on September 15, 2021.The Principal activities of the Company include operation of multidisciplinary private hospitals and pharmacies. The Company is having four Multispecialty hospitals. Two of them are in Kolkata, at Salt Lake and Dumdum, one in Agartala (Tripura), fourth hospital in Howrah, West Bengal and has one Nursing Institute in Agartala. The Company is one of the leading regional corporate healthcare companies in Eastern India in terms of number of beds and hospitals. It operate a chain of mid-sized hospitals under the ILS Hospitals brand and provide integrated healthcare services, focusing on secondary and tertiary care. It operate and manage a network of four multi-specialty hospitals, with a total capacity of 561 beds. It offer a comprehensive range of healthcare services across over 35 specialties and super specialties including internal medicine and diabetology, nephrology, laparoscopic and general surgery, gynaecology and obstetrics, critical care, gastroenterology, orthopaedics and joint replacements,
Company FAQs

What is the GPT Healthcare Ltd share price today?

The GPT Healthcare Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹180 today.

What is the Market Cap of GPT Healthcare Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of GPT Healthcare Ltd is ₹1476.99 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of GPT Healthcare Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of GPT Healthcare Ltd is 30.83 and 6.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of GPT Healthcare Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a GPT Healthcare Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of GPT Healthcare Ltd is ₹128.7 and ₹219.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of GPT Healthcare Ltd?

GPT Healthcare Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -8.19%, 6 Month at 13.69%, 3 Month at 3.50% and 1 Month at 1.12%.

What is the shareholding pattern of GPT Healthcare Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of GPT Healthcare Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 65.57 %
Institutions - 16.70 %
Public - 17.73 %

