SectorHealthcare
Open₹185.9
Prev. Close₹184.26
Turnover(Lac.)₹183.66
Day's High₹187.01
Day's Low₹180
52 Week's High₹219.9
52 Week's Low₹128.7
Book Value₹29.65
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,476.99
P/E30.83
EPS5.98
Divi. Yield1.9
The building of this hospital shall be leased over for an extended period of time by GPT Healthcare so that uninterrupted services of its health sector might be rendered.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
82.05
79.9
79.9
17.94
Preference Capital
0
0
0
40
Reserves
136.44
85.46
78.28
75.96
Net Worth
218.49
165.36
158.18
133.9
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
337.42
242.75
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
337.42
242.75
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
4.99
6.11
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd
MAXHEALTH
1,178.35
|145.59
|1,14,361.61
|231.3
|0.13
|686.11
|81.72
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
APOLLOHOSP
7,298.35
|93.49
|1,04,984.37
|369.6
|0.22
|2,135.4
|569.62
Fortis Healthcare Ltd
FORTIS
732.05
|291.89
|55,312.01
|39.63
|0.14
|357.15
|120.23
Syngene International Ltd
SYNGENE
856.85
|78.6
|34,517.55
|96.6
|0.15
|821.3
|107.27
Global Health Ltd
MEDANTA
1,089.1
|76.98
|29,278.71
|104.47
|0
|664.61
|113.49
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman
D P Tantia
Managing Director
Om Tantia
Non Executive Director
Aruna Tantia
Executive Director
Anurag Tantia
Non Executive Director
Ghanshyam Goyal
Independent Director
Deepak Pramanik
Independent Director
Kashi Prasad Khandelwal
Independent Director
Amrendra Verma
Independent Director
Hari Modi
Independent Director
Tapti Sen
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ankur Sharma
Summary
GPT Healthcare Limited was formerly established as Jibansatya Printing House Private Limited on August 17, 1989 at Kolkata, West Bengal. The name of Company was changed to GPT Healthcare Private Limited by the Registrar of Companies on March 31, 2005. Thereafter, Company converted to a Public Company and the name was changed to GPT Healthcare Limited. Consequent upon change in name to a Limited Company, a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the RoC on September 15, 2021.The Principal activities of the Company include operation of multidisciplinary private hospitals and pharmacies. The Company is having four Multispecialty hospitals. Two of them are in Kolkata, at Salt Lake and Dumdum, one in Agartala (Tripura), fourth hospital in Howrah, West Bengal and has one Nursing Institute in Agartala. The Company is one of the leading regional corporate healthcare companies in Eastern India in terms of number of beds and hospitals. It operate a chain of mid-sized hospitals under the ILS Hospitals brand and provide integrated healthcare services, focusing on secondary and tertiary care. It operate and manage a network of four multi-specialty hospitals, with a total capacity of 561 beds. It offer a comprehensive range of healthcare services across over 35 specialties and super specialties including internal medicine and diabetology, nephrology, laparoscopic and general surgery, gynaecology and obstetrics, critical care, gastroenterology, orthopaedics and joint replacements,
The GPT Healthcare Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹180 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of GPT Healthcare Ltd is ₹1476.99 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of GPT Healthcare Ltd is 30.83 and 6.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a GPT Healthcare Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of GPT Healthcare Ltd is ₹128.7 and ₹219.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
GPT Healthcare Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -8.19%, 6 Month at 13.69%, 3 Month at 3.50% and 1 Month at 1.12%.
