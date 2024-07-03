Summary

GPT Healthcare Limited was formerly established as Jibansatya Printing House Private Limited on August 17, 1989 at Kolkata, West Bengal. The name of Company was changed to GPT Healthcare Private Limited by the Registrar of Companies on March 31, 2005. Thereafter, Company converted to a Public Company and the name was changed to GPT Healthcare Limited. Consequent upon change in name to a Limited Company, a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the RoC on September 15, 2021.The Principal activities of the Company include operation of multidisciplinary private hospitals and pharmacies. The Company is having four Multispecialty hospitals. Two of them are in Kolkata, at Salt Lake and Dumdum, one in Agartala (Tripura), fourth hospital in Howrah, West Bengal and has one Nursing Institute in Agartala. The Company is one of the leading regional corporate healthcare companies in Eastern India in terms of number of beds and hospitals. It operate a chain of mid-sized hospitals under the ILS Hospitals brand and provide integrated healthcare services, focusing on secondary and tertiary care. It operate and manage a network of four multi-specialty hospitals, with a total capacity of 561 beds. It offer a comprehensive range of healthcare services across over 35 specialties and super specialties including internal medicine and diabetology, nephrology, laparoscopic and general surgery, gynaecology and obstetrics, critical care, gastroenterology, orthopaedics and joint replacements,

