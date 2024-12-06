iifl-logo-icon 1
GPT Healthcare Ltd Dividend

176.89
(-0.43%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:31:13 PM

GPT Healthcare CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend14 Nov 202428 Nov 202428 Nov 2024110Interim 1
Please find the intimation of Record date for the First interim Dividend for the FY 2024-25. Please find the outcome of the Board Meeting dated November 14, 2024. Declaration of First Interim Dividend @ 10 % (Re. 1.00 per equity share) for the Financial Year 2024-25.
Dividend21 May 202418 Jul 202418 Jul 20241.515Final
The board of Directors of the Company have recommended Final Dividend of 15 % i.e. Rs 1.50 per equity share on the face value of Rs. 10 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, subject to the approval of the shareholders in the ensuing 35th Annual General Meeting of the Company.
Dividend19 Mar 20242 Apr 20242 Apr 2024110Interim 2
Please find enclosed herewith the outcome of the Board Meeting dated March 19, 2024. Declaration of Second Interim Dividend @10% (1 per equity share) for the Financial Year 2023-24. The Board has fixed Monday, April 01, 2024 as the Record Date to ascertain the names of the shareholders / beneficial owners of the Company to whom the aforesaid interim dividend shall be payable. Please find enclosed herewith the revised date of record date for the second interim dividend for the FY 2023-24. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.03.2024)

GPT Healthcare: Related News

GPT Healthcare to Build State-of-the-Art Hospital in Jamshedpur

6 Dec 2024|10:47 AM

The building of this hospital shall be leased over for an extended period of time by GPT Healthcare so that uninterrupted services of its health sector might be rendered.

