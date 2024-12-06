Dividend 14 Nov 2024 28 Nov 2024 28 Nov 2024 1 10 Interim 1

Please find the intimation of Record date for the First interim Dividend for the FY 2024-25. Please find the outcome of the Board Meeting dated November 14, 2024. Declaration of First Interim Dividend @ 10 % (Re. 1.00 per equity share) for the Financial Year 2024-25.

Dividend 21 May 2024 18 Jul 2024 18 Jul 2024 1.5 15 Final

The board of Directors of the Company have recommended Final Dividend of 15 % i.e. Rs 1.50 per equity share on the face value of Rs. 10 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, subject to the approval of the shareholders in the ensuing 35th Annual General Meeting of the Company.

Dividend 19 Mar 2024 2 Apr 2024 2 Apr 2024 1 10 Interim 2