|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|14 Nov 2024
|28 Nov 2024
|28 Nov 2024
|1
|10
|Interim 1
|Please find the intimation of Record date for the First interim Dividend for the FY 2024-25. Please find the outcome of the Board Meeting dated November 14, 2024. Declaration of First Interim Dividend @ 10 % (Re. 1.00 per equity share) for the Financial Year 2024-25.
|Dividend
|21 May 2024
|18 Jul 2024
|18 Jul 2024
|1.5
|15
|Final
|The board of Directors of the Company have recommended Final Dividend of 15 % i.e. Rs 1.50 per equity share on the face value of Rs. 10 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, subject to the approval of the shareholders in the ensuing 35th Annual General Meeting of the Company.
|Dividend
|19 Mar 2024
|2 Apr 2024
|2 Apr 2024
|1
|10
|Interim 2
|Please find enclosed herewith the outcome of the Board Meeting dated March 19, 2024. Declaration of Second Interim Dividend @10% (1 per equity share) for the Financial Year 2023-24. The Board has fixed Monday, April 01, 2024 as the Record Date to ascertain the names of the shareholders / beneficial owners of the Company to whom the aforesaid interim dividend shall be payable. Please find enclosed herewith the revised date of record date for the second interim dividend for the FY 2023-24. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.03.2024)
