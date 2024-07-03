GPT Healthcare Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
337.42
242.75
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
337.42
242.75
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
4.99
6.11
Total Income
342.4
248.86
Total Expenditure
263.58
193.76
PBIDT
78.82
55.1
Interest
11.15
13.75
PBDT
67.67
41.36
Depreciation
13.59
12.47
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
Tax
9.51
4.96
Deferred Tax
2.9
2.83
Reported Profit After Tax
41.66
21.09
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
41.7
21.09
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
41.7
21.09
EPS (Unit Curr.)
5.21
11.76
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
Equity
79.9
17.94
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
23.35
22.69
PBDTM(%)
20.05
17.03
PATM(%)
12.34
8.68
The building of this hospital shall be leased over for an extended period of time by GPT Healthcare so that uninterrupted services of its health sector might be rendered.Read More
