GPT Healthcare Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
82.05
79.9
79.9
17.94
Preference Capital
0
0
0
40
Reserves
136.44
85.46
78.28
75.96
Net Worth
218.49
165.36
158.18
133.9
Minority Interest
Debt
30.54
82.35
101.56
125.69
Deferred Tax Liability Net
28.39
28.67
28.57
28.01
Total Liabilities
277.42
276.38
288.31
287.6
Fixed Assets
230.45
230.46
220.91
219.84
Intangible Assets
Investments
30.35
13.44
10.39
0.71
Deferred Tax Asset Net
16.43
25.1
32.29
34.57
Networking Capital
-8.95
-1.46
16.01
27.49
Inventories
8.15
8.92
7.28
6.43
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
24.28
20.68
13.43
17.26
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
43.14
44.41
58.78
61.42
Sundry Creditors
-37.91
-38.05
-30.04
-27.53
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-46.61
-37.42
-33.44
-30.09
Cash
9.13
8.85
8.71
5
Total Assets
277.41
276.39
288.31
287.61
The building of this hospital shall be leased over for an extended period of time by GPT Healthcare so that uninterrupted services of its health sector might be rendered.Read More
