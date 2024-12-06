Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

GPT Healthcare Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone) along with Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditor thereon of the Company for the 2nd quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024; 2. the declaration of Interim dividend for the Financial Year 2024-25 if any on the equity share capital of the company. Please find the outcome of the Board Meeting dated November 14, 2024. Please find the intimation of Record date for the First interim Dividend for the FY 2024-25. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

GPT Healthcare Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results along with Report of the Statutory Auditors thereon of the Company for the 1st quarter ended June 30 2024. Please find enclosed herewith the outcome of the Board Meeting held today i.e. August 13, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 21 May 2024 14 May 2024

GPT Healthcare Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday May 21 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company inter-alia to consider and approve following matters:- 1. the Audited Financial Results along with Report of the Statutory Auditors thereon of the Company for the 4th quarter and year ended on March 31 2024. 2. the recommendation of final dividend if any on the equity share capital of the company for the FY 2023-24. Please find enclosed herewith the Audited Financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. Enclosed please find the details of Re-appointment of Directors subject to the approval of the shareholders. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/05/2024)

Board Meeting 19 Mar 2024 11 Mar 2024