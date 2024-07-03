GPT Healthcare Ltd Summary

GPT Healthcare Limited was formerly established as Jibansatya Printing House Private Limited on August 17, 1989 at Kolkata, West Bengal. The name of Company was changed to GPT Healthcare Private Limited by the Registrar of Companies on March 31, 2005. Thereafter, Company converted to a Public Company and the name was changed to GPT Healthcare Limited. Consequent upon change in name to a Limited Company, a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the RoC on September 15, 2021.The Principal activities of the Company include operation of multidisciplinary private hospitals and pharmacies. The Company is having four Multispecialty hospitals. Two of them are in Kolkata, at Salt Lake and Dumdum, one in Agartala (Tripura), fourth hospital in Howrah, West Bengal and has one Nursing Institute in Agartala. The Company is one of the leading regional corporate healthcare companies in Eastern India in terms of number of beds and hospitals. It operate a chain of mid-sized hospitals under the ILS Hospitals brand and provide integrated healthcare services, focusing on secondary and tertiary care. It operate and manage a network of four multi-specialty hospitals, with a total capacity of 561 beds. It offer a comprehensive range of healthcare services across over 35 specialties and super specialties including internal medicine and diabetology, nephrology, laparoscopic and general surgery, gynaecology and obstetrics, critical care, gastroenterology, orthopaedics and joint replacements, interventional cardiology, neurology, neurosurgery, paediatrics and neonatology. Each of their hospitals provides integrated diagnostic services and pharmacies catering to patients. Apart from these, it also provide outpatient services, including consultation for a range of ailments and preventive health screenings. Led by the Promoter, Dr. Om Tantia, the first hospital was started in Salt Lake, West Bengal in year 2000, with a capacity of eight beds, which has grown to 85 beds, including 17 beds across various ICUs and HDUs. However, in 2005 the Company purchased a small nursing home consisting of operating theatre, labour room and nursery, diagnostic services, dental clinic and diabetic clinic facilities from Tantia Medical Services Private Limited on a going concern basis for a consideration of Rs 33 million.Later, the Company commissioned a second hospital in Agartala, Tripura in the year 2011 as a multi-specialty tertiary care centre with a capacity of 205 beds with a Nursing School. It established hospital in Dum Dum Kolkata in year, 2013 having a capacity of 150 beds and was authorized to perform renal transplant services. In 2019, it commissioned a tertiary care hospital in Howrah with a capacity of 116 beds and in 2021, has started B.Sc degrees in Nursing training 50 students in every batch from September, 2021.The Company signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the construction and finishing of a hospital building at Raipur with a capacity of 152 beds in January, 2023. The Company raised funds from public through IPO by issuing 28,233,323 Equity Shares of face value of Rs 10/- each aggregating to Rs 525.14 Crore, comprising a Fresh Issue of 2,150,537 Equity Shares aggregating to Rs 40 Crore and 26,082,786 Equity Shares aggregating to Rs 485.14 Crore through Offer for Sale in February, 2024.