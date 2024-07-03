Summary

Sangani Hospitals Ltd was incorporated as a Public Limited Company in Keshod, Gujarat on November 11, 2021, through Certificate of Incorporation dated November 12, 2021 and Certificate of Commencement of Business dated December 14, 2021 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad. Sangani Group is a healthcare organization founded by the Promoter, Dr. Ajaykumar Sangani. Presently, the Company is into the business of Hospitals, pathological laboratory and Pharmacy stores at Keshod and Veraval location in Gujarat. The Company is a multi-speciality healthcare provider operating in Keshod and Veraval region of Gujarat with a combined bed capacity of 68 beds. Their services include super speciality services, speciality services and other support services. It operate pathology laboratory and medical store. Currently, it operate out of two hospitals i.e. Sangani Hospital at Keshod, Junagadh, Gujarat and Sangani Super Speciality Hospital, Veraval, Gujarat. Both hospitals offer a comprehensive range of healthcare services in specialties and super specialties, including cardiac sciences, neurosciences, orthopaedics, renal sciences and mother & childcare. The Hospital has provided dialysis facility to more than 600 patients and more than 6,000 sessions annually free of cost. Apart from these, the healthcare staff comprises of Clinical Pharmacist, Microbiologist (DMLT), Medical Officers, Clinical Assistants, Nursing staff, Attendants and Technicians, who have delivered advanced healt

