Sangani Hospitals Ltd Share Price

74.3
(-1.98%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:34:52 AM

  • Open74.3
  • Day's High74.3
  • 52 Wk High81
  • Prev. Close75.8
  • Day's Low74.3
  • 52 Wk Low 35.2
  • Turnover (lac)2.22
  • P/E38.67
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS1.96
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)102.36
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Sangani Hospitals Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Healthcare

Open

74.3

Prev. Close

75.8

Turnover(Lac.)

2.22

Day's High

74.3

Day's Low

74.3

52 Week's High

81

52 Week's Low

35.2

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

102.36

P/E

38.67

EPS

1.96

Divi. Yield

0

Sangani Hospitals Ltd Corporate Action

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2024

arrow

Sangani Hospitals Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Sangani Hospitals Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:33 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.21%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.21%

Non-Promoter- 0.02%

Institutions: 0.02%

Non-Institutions: 26.76%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sangani Hospitals Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

13.78

9.99

3.95

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

19.71

8.01

1.04

Net Worth

33.49

18

4.99

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

15.68

15.67

4.21

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

15.68

15.67

4.21

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

0.84

0.09

0

Sangani Hospitals Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd

MAXHEALTH

1,178.35

145.591,14,361.61231.30.13686.1181.72

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd

APOLLOHOSP

7,298.35

93.491,04,984.37369.60.222,135.4569.62

Fortis Healthcare Ltd

FORTIS

732.05

291.8955,312.0139.630.14357.15120.23

Syngene International Ltd

SYNGENE

856.85

78.634,517.5596.60.15821.3107.27

Global Health Ltd

MEDANTA

1,089.1

76.9829,278.71104.470664.61113.49

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Sangani Hospitals Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sangani Hospitals Ltd

Summary

Sangani Hospitals Ltd was incorporated as a Public Limited Company in Keshod, Gujarat on November 11, 2021, through Certificate of Incorporation dated November 12, 2021 and Certificate of Commencement of Business dated December 14, 2021 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad. Sangani Group is a healthcare organization founded by the Promoter, Dr. Ajaykumar Sangani. Presently, the Company is into the business of Hospitals, pathological laboratory and Pharmacy stores at Keshod and Veraval location in Gujarat. The Company is a multi-speciality healthcare provider operating in Keshod and Veraval region of Gujarat with a combined bed capacity of 68 beds. Their services include super speciality services, speciality services and other support services. It operate pathology laboratory and medical store. Currently, it operate out of two hospitals i.e. Sangani Hospital at Keshod, Junagadh, Gujarat and Sangani Super Speciality Hospital, Veraval, Gujarat. Both hospitals offer a comprehensive range of healthcare services in specialties and super specialties, including cardiac sciences, neurosciences, orthopaedics, renal sciences and mother & childcare. The Hospital has provided dialysis facility to more than 600 patients and more than 6,000 sessions annually free of cost. Apart from these, the healthcare staff comprises of Clinical Pharmacist, Microbiologist (DMLT), Medical Officers, Clinical Assistants, Nursing staff, Attendants and Technicians, who have delivered advanced healt
Company FAQs

What is the Sangani Hospitals Ltd share price today?

The Sangani Hospitals Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹74.3 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sangani Hospitals Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sangani Hospitals Ltd is ₹102.36 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sangani Hospitals Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sangani Hospitals Ltd is 38.67 and 3.12 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sangani Hospitals Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sangani Hospitals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sangani Hospitals Ltd is ₹35.2 and ₹81 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sangani Hospitals Ltd?

Sangani Hospitals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 87.16%, 6 Month at 68.44%, 3 Month at 73.46% and 1 Month at 18.25%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sangani Hospitals Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sangani Hospitals Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.22 %
Institutions - 0.02 %
Public - 26.76 %

