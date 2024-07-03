SectorHealthcare
Open₹74.3
Prev. Close₹75.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.22
Day's High₹74.3
Day's Low₹74.3
52 Week's High₹81
52 Week's Low₹35.2
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)102.36
P/E38.67
EPS1.96
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
13.78
9.99
3.95
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
19.71
8.01
1.04
Net Worth
33.49
18
4.99
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
15.68
15.67
4.21
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
15.68
15.67
4.21
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
0.84
0.09
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd
MAXHEALTH
1,178.35
|145.59
|1,14,361.61
|231.3
|0.13
|686.11
|81.72
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
APOLLOHOSP
7,298.35
|93.49
|1,04,984.37
|369.6
|0.22
|2,135.4
|569.62
Fortis Healthcare Ltd
FORTIS
732.05
|291.89
|55,312.01
|39.63
|0.14
|357.15
|120.23
Syngene International Ltd
SYNGENE
856.85
|78.6
|34,517.55
|96.6
|0.15
|821.3
|107.27
Global Health Ltd
MEDANTA
1,089.1
|76.98
|29,278.71
|104.47
|0
|664.61
|113.49
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
No Record Found
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Sangani Hospitals Ltd
Summary
Sangani Hospitals Ltd was incorporated as a Public Limited Company in Keshod, Gujarat on November 11, 2021, through Certificate of Incorporation dated November 12, 2021 and Certificate of Commencement of Business dated December 14, 2021 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad. Sangani Group is a healthcare organization founded by the Promoter, Dr. Ajaykumar Sangani. Presently, the Company is into the business of Hospitals, pathological laboratory and Pharmacy stores at Keshod and Veraval location in Gujarat. The Company is a multi-speciality healthcare provider operating in Keshod and Veraval region of Gujarat with a combined bed capacity of 68 beds. Their services include super speciality services, speciality services and other support services. It operate pathology laboratory and medical store. Currently, it operate out of two hospitals i.e. Sangani Hospital at Keshod, Junagadh, Gujarat and Sangani Super Speciality Hospital, Veraval, Gujarat. Both hospitals offer a comprehensive range of healthcare services in specialties and super specialties, including cardiac sciences, neurosciences, orthopaedics, renal sciences and mother & childcare. The Hospital has provided dialysis facility to more than 600 patients and more than 6,000 sessions annually free of cost. Apart from these, the healthcare staff comprises of Clinical Pharmacist, Microbiologist (DMLT), Medical Officers, Clinical Assistants, Nursing staff, Attendants and Technicians, who have delivered advanced healt
Read More
The Sangani Hospitals Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹74.3 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sangani Hospitals Ltd is ₹102.36 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sangani Hospitals Ltd is 38.67 and 3.12 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sangani Hospitals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sangani Hospitals Ltd is ₹35.2 and ₹81 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sangani Hospitals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 87.16%, 6 Month at 68.44%, 3 Month at 73.46% and 1 Month at 18.25%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.